SEN Design Group Recognizes Top Kitchen & Bath Businesses
Semi-annual Top Ten, Vendor Partner, and Businessperson of the Year awards program identifies the best-performing industry leaders of the seasonINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEN Design Group, the nation’s premier kitchen and bath industry buying group and business education resource, recently announced the winners of its awards program at the group’s Fall Conference. Recognizing the Top Ten performers, Vendor Partners, and Businesspersons of the Year, SEN Design Group honored its members and partners based on overall growth performance, commitment to business ethics, and contributions to the organization and the industry in 2020.
SEN Design Group’s Top Ten awards identify the ten kitchen and bath businesses who contributed the most value and added growth to the entire organization. The rankings are based on how much each member utilized SEN Design Group’s vendor partner affiliations, and winners include:
1. Certified Kitchens, Edison, NJ
2. Gilmans Kitchen and Baths, San Francisco, CA
3. Wolff Bros. Supply Inc., multiple locations in Ohio
4. E.W. Kitchens, Troy, MI
5. Five Star Kitchens, Valley Stream, NY
6. Beyond the Box, Santa Cruz, CA
7. USA Flooring and Kitchens, Bellmawr, NJ
8. Nicely Done Kitchens, Springfield, VA
9. McDaniels Kitchen & Bath, Lansing, MI
10. Cabinet Style, Coralville, IA
“These ten SEN Design Group members deserve to be recognized because they have contributed the most to our overall group’s success, but have also seen tremendous growth and benefits themselves,” said Ken Peterson, CKD, President and Founder of SEN Design Group. “We congratulate them all and wish them continued prosperity.”
Several members were recognized in the Businessperson of the Year category for leading substantial growth efforts at their businesses.
• Linda Miller of Aspen Grove Kitchen & Bath in Frisco, CO was named the Best Design Studio Businessperson of the Year
• Kira Blacketor of Brookwood Cabinet Co. in Fort Wayne, IN was named Newcomer of the Year
• Jim Barna of TrueLeaf Kitchens in Basking Ridge, NJ was named the M.A. Peterson Best Businessperson of the Year.
The M. A. Peterson award is named in honor of the man, father of Ken Peterson, who was one of the original 13 founders of the American Institute of Kitchens Dealers (later renamed the National Kitchen & Bath Association), served many years on this trade association’s Board of Directors, was presented with the world’s first Certified Kitchen Designer (CKD) plaque, and was an inaugural Industry Hall of Fame inductee in 1988.
“No matter how successful you become in business, and Jim Barna has certainly been quite successful, you remain humble enough to recognize there’s always more to learn. Jim embodies this belief and always strives to do right by both his customers and his team members, just like my dad did in his career. Jim’s uncompromising business ethics are a big reason why we have honored him with this year’s M.A. Peterson Best Businessperson of the Year award,” said Peterson.
SEN Design Group also recognized several of its vendor partners for their 2020 contributions to the organization. Vendor Partners have access to SEN’s network of nearly 200 active members to market and sell their product line, receive guidance on sales strategies, and are included in SEN’s DesignAlign selling system platform.
• Custom Wood Products of St. Marys, KS was named the Vendor Partner Newcomer of the Year
• Hardware Resources, headquartered in Bossier City, LA was named the 2020 Vendor Partner of the Year
SEN Design Group’s 2021 Fall Conference, titled “Getting Back to Moving Forward,” invited its kitchen and bath industry members to discuss how the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the industry and how they can work together to move forward equipped with better sales talent, personnel management skills, and market intelligence. In addition to the Conference, SEN Design Group members can take advantage of increased purchasing power from vendor partners through its buying group offering, a suite of business education resources and programs, national conferences, industry networking, and more. Learn more about membership at www.sendesigngroup.com/members.
About SEN Design Group
SEN Design Group is the industry’s premier business education, DesignAlign™ SellingSystem Technology resource and buying group for independent kitchen and bath business owners, including showrooms, dealers, and design-build firms. As a 27-year-old professional organization, SEN has nearly 200 members nationwide and growing. It has more than 50 quality vendor partners in cabinetry, appliances, plumbing fixtures, decorative hardware, closets, lighting, bathroom products, flooring, tile, accessories, and business services who offer their products and services to SEN membership at preferred group rates. SEN’s vision is to empower its members to accelerate growth and improve their bottom line. Learn more about becoming a member or vendor partner at SENDesignGroup.com.
