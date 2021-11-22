Questex Hospitality’s Hotec Brand Continues its Expansion into the EMEA Region

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coming off a successful 2021 hosted buyer meeting cycle, Questex today announces the expansion of its Hotec portfolio into the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region. As part of this expansion, the Hotec Europe event will be renamed Hotec EMEA, further solidifying its growth within continental Europe, and focusing on bringing together a new reach of hospitality buyers and suppliers. The inaugural event will be held 21-24 September 2022 at the Tivoli Marina Vilamoura Algarve Resort in Portugal.



The most recent edition of Hotec Europe took place from the 26-29th of October at the stunning Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort in Portugal after an almost two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The more than 45 buyers, designers and specifiers that came to meet one-to-one with 50 supplier companies, found the event to be welcoming, impactful and well worth the wait, with 86.5% of attendees saying they would gladly return.

In its 20+ year history, the Hotec brand has developed a high standard of bringing together innovative global suppliers with hospitality buyers, specifiers, procurement agencies, architects, developers and designers for three days of one-to-one meetings in a relaxed five-star setting conducive to building long-term relationships. The addition of Hotec EMEA, now paired alongside Hotec Design (US), Hotec Operations (US), and Hotec F&B (virtual – US) are all a part of Questex’s portfolio of hospitality events and media including the International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF), The Annual Hotel Conference (AHC) and the Resort & Residential Hospitality Forum (R&R). With a global platform of hospitality investors, operators, and developers, Questex provides an unparalleled holistic ecosystem for buyers to search for new products and services across borders, and likewise, for suppliers to meet with new decision-makers year-round.

Alexi Khajavi, Group President, Questex Travel & Hospitality, says, “Hotec is not just a meeting place, it’s a community built by and for passionate hospitality professionals who are looking to elevate the consumer experience through qualified matchmaking and educational content. What sets Hotec apart is the passion and craft that goes into carefully planning each event to ensure maximum connections. Further expanding our presence within the EMEA region will help global buyers and suppliers to get ahead of the rapidly changing customer expectations and global health and safety measures as we look to building a new world of hospitality. On behalf of Questex, I am incredibly excited for this new venture.”

Applications for Hotec EMEA 2022 will open in the coming weeks. Until then, we invite you to connect with Maritsa Samonas, Delegate Relations, msamonas@questex.com for buyer inquiries, or Mary Malloy, Event Director, mmalloy@questex.com for supplier inquiries. Continue to follow us by visiting the current Hotec Europe website at www.hoteceu.com as well as on Facebook and LinkedIn.

