Hunter Found Dead in Brentwood

CONTACT: Richard D. Crouse 603-271-3361 November 22, 2021

Brentwood, NH – On November 20, 2021, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen about an individual floating in a kayak in the middle of the Exeter River.

Brentwood Police Department arrived on scene and observed the kayak floating in the river and saw a male individual lying down motionless inside the kayak not responding to their commands. A member of the Brentwood Police Department waded into the river to retrieve the kayak and observed what appeared to be a deceased male inside theboat.

Brentwood Fire and EMS arrived on scene a short time later accompanied by Fremont Police Department and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers.

The victim was a 79-year-old male, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family members. All aspects of the incident are under investigation, though it appears the victim was hunting along the Exeter River when he suffered a medical emergency.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all outdoor recreators while recreating in the field to always notify at least one other person of your whereabouts in case of an emergency and to always know your physical limitations.