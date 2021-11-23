Brian Rosenfeld, M.D., FCCM, FCCP, Joins Ceiba Healthcare as the Head of the Medical Advisory Board
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ceiba Healthcare Ltd, an integrated telehealth and medical device connectivity solutions provider to hospitals, has announced today that Dr. Brian Rosenfeld has joined the company as the Head of the Medical Advisory Board.
Dr. Brian Rosenfeld, M.D., is an Intensive Care Specialist whose vision and entrepreneurial drive brought remote intensive care unit management to market. He co-founded VISICU Inc. in 1998 and served as its Executive Vice-President and Chief Medical Officer. During the early years, Dr. Rosenfeld was a driving force in strategic product development, intellectual property protection, and sales and marketing. Through the use of comparative clinical and financial reporting, he developed the Clinical Transformation team used to implement and successfully manage the growing VISICU client base. Over the years, he has been responsible for over 20 US and foreign patents along with the legal proceedings surrounding the protection of those patents.
Dr. Rosenfeld was intimately involved in the IPO of VISICU in 2006 and its subsequent acquisition by Royal Philips Electronics in 2008. Further, he was responsible for devising and implementing the strategic direction of telehealth for population management within Philips. As Chief Medical Officer of the Hospital to Home business, he also oversaw experimental clinical programs and the implementation of their coordinated telehealth platform. Dr. Rosenfeld retired from Philips in March of 2017. Later, he joined Equum Medical in 2018 as an advisor and was part of the team that received private equity funding from Heritage Group (Nashville, TN). Dr. Rosenfeld is currently chairing the National Emergency Tele-Critical Care Network (NETCCN) staffing and clinical resource committee to deal with the Covid-19 Pandemic. In his career, Dr. Rosenfeld has published over fifty peer-reviewed articles and book chapters.
Dr. Rosenfeld recently joined Ceiba Healthcare to oversee the Medical Advisory Board and guide the continued clinical developments of the solutions.
Mr. Afsin Alp, the Founder and CEO at Ceiba Healthcare, stated: “Ceiba has entered its growth phase looking to expand globally with reputable and established partners and members. We are very excited to announce our new addition to the Ceiba Healthcare family. Dr. Rosenfeld’s presence at Ceiba shows our commitment to continue to invest and lead the predictive analytics for Telehealth for Acute and Critical care settings. Mr. Afsar Alp, Co-Founder and CTO at Ceiba Healthcare added: “This in return will support the physicians and help save lives by improving the quality of care. I am sure Dr. Rosenfeld will be a unique addition to CEIBA to further our growth and success in delivering the best quality of care with the highest technology available.”
About Ceiba Healthcare:
Ceiba Healthcare is the first and only company to offer a Fully Integrated TeleHealth Solution with a decentralized mHealth platform. Ceiba technology transforms hospitals in achieving limitless medical device integration irrespective of brand and real-time patient data monitoring. With digital ICU beds, hospitals can provide complete telehealth solutions and achieve efficiencies saving time and money while delivering better patient care. Ceiba combines medical device integration (via Ceiba’s proprietary IoMT technology) with real-time patient surveillance, telemedicine/virtual ICU, advanced alarm management, and predictive AI-based analytics into an end-to-end single enterprise solution to drive better patient safety, clinical outcomes, and provider workflow. Ceiba’s four main product lines are eConnect, eClinics, Dr. ICU, and ZeqAI. For more information, please visit www.ceiba-healthcare.com.
For further information:
Melike Ayan
