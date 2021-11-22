Our team quickly saw a better way we could help our customers obtain the aircraft products

We streamlined the distribution process to minimize the time customers spend searching for parts” — Alexina Cyr

ST AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AeroBase Store was founded by AeroBase Group to respond to urgent needs for aviation parts. Our team quickly saw a better way we could help our customers obtain the aircraft products they need. In a matter of weeks, we launched AeroBase Store, an e-commerce platform that streamlines getting available parts to first responders.

AeroBase Group is an approved government supplier and minority women-owned small business that specializes in parts distribution supporting the medical and defense industries. Headquartered in St Augustine, Florida, we offer a combination of complete logistics management, e-commerce, and parts distribution. Our team handles everything following a product request, from purchasing to delivery, giving you more time and resources to focus on saving lives.

AeroBase Store is uniquely positioned to serve industries in high-demand with our combined in-house stock of parts and network of 100+ global partners. We streamlined the distribution process to minimize the time customers spend searching for parts. As experts in logistics management, we strive to provide the widest selection of supplies and service from one source.

No matter the service or part you need, we’re here to help you.

AeroBase Group supplies aircraft parts, mil-spec hardware and tools, shop supplies, and chemical products from our 20,000 sqft. warehouse located in Florida. We are a licensed distributor of many top brands including Spirol and Checkers.

The AeroBase Store provides customers with ease of ordering, instant pricing, and quotes in minutes. Our vast inventory of over 30,000 in stock hardware and other products mean we are equipped to ship FAST and on time.