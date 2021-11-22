AeroBase Group Provides Trusted Aircraft Supplier Parts

AeroBase Group has been recognized by major contractors such as Lockheed Martin, L-3 Harris, BAE Systems, Huntington Ingalls

excellent experience in terms of customer service and on-time delivery” — Customer

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AeroBase Group, Inc., a minority woman-owned small business distributor for medical, aerospace and defense industries - a reliable supplier.

Melbourne, FL, November 22nd, 2021 - AeroBase Group regularly assists the military, and other companies with parts that are required for manufacturing and defense purposes.

AeroBase Group has been recognized by major contractors such as Lockheed Martin, L-3 Harris, BAE Systems, Huntington Ingalls as a trusted supplier with high levels of professionalism, along with strong attention to detail; a supplier that delivers promptly.

Most recently, a scorecard from BAE Systems shows a 100% score in terms of delivery and quality for AeroBase Group. AeroBase Group strives to ensure that quality requirements and due dates are met.

Customer feedback is of the utmost importance to AeroBase Group. Gena Degayner, Project Management from Lockheed Martin, rated a recent order with AeroBase Group that was placed with Account Manager, Alex Dockter, as an excellent experience in terms of customer service and on-time delivery. She mentioned, “Alex is always a pleasure to deal with. She is always going beyond to ensure I get what I need.”

Huntington Ingalls, which is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government, has been using AeroBase Group as a trusted supplier since AeroBase Group opened its doors in 2013.

Bery Walker, Emergency Procurement from Huntington Ingalls, has stated about account manager, Jennifer Abramson, “I'm in Procurement with Huntington Ingalls and the nature of my request are always an immediate need. Jen Abramson understands the urgency from the RFQ, identifying the correct material, lead time and ultimately shipping the material. She's very thorough and follows up at every step. I've become very comfortable with Jen's customer service and level of professionalism. Anytime I have an NSN # thanks to Jen, AeroBase Group is where I go for a quick and accurate quote.” AeroBase Group prides themselves on going above and beyond for their customers..

AeroBase Group always strives to provide the absolute best customer service. An example of the dedication that AeroBase Group provides; Delta Airlines, had four grounded aircrafts and needed a specific sealant with only two days to stay on schedule. Account Manager, Rob Frungillo was able to provide the stocked material to Delta in a timely fashion that kept their aircrafts on schedule. AeroBase Group goes above and beyond to assist customers with emergent situations; such as Aircraft on Ground (AOG) situations for military parts, defense, and contractors.

Recently, AeroBase Group launched an ecommerce site to continue to strive for excellent customer service. The aircraft parts site has provided customers the ability to place orders via an online platform in addition to placing orders with experienced and knowledgeable account managers. The e-commerce platform also provides customers the ability to place orders for medical equipment, such as masks, and other on demand items that are in stock and ready to ship.

