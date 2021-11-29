BlueStar TeleHealth Earns Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprise™ Designation from NaVOBA
BlueStar TeleHealth is proud to announce that it has earned the designation as a Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprise™ (VBE) from NaVOBA
Our clients trust us to care for their patients and their staff, and part of that trust comes from the veteran certifications we hold. It shows the world that we are what we say we are.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueStar TeleHealth is proud to announce that it has earned the exclusive designation as a Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprise™ (VBE) from the National Veteran Owned Business Association. To be eligible for the designation as NaVOBA Certified VBE™, the applicant firm must be at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by one or more U.S. military veterans. At its core certification is a protection for both veteran-owned businesses as well as the corporations and organizations that do business with them.
— Admiral Robert Wray (Ret)
BlueStar helps hospitals, physicians, and federally-qualified health clinics reach out to the remote patients using in-home hardware and software, and BlueStar's nurse monitoring team. The NaVOBA Certification is important to those clients because it memorializes BlueStar's veteran status. "Our clients trust us to care for their patients and their staff, and part of that trust comes from the veteran certifications we hold," said retired Navy Admiral Robert Wray, CEO of BlueStar. "It shows the world that we are what we say we are."
NaVOBA’s VBE Certification ensures the firms that receive contracts are truly deserving of the opportunity. Heather Herndon-Wright, Director of Supply Chain Diversity for Dallas-based Vistra Energy and a NaVOBA Board Director, said verification and validation of the ownership, control and management of suppliers participating in the company’s supplier diversity initiatives is critical to the integrity of Vistra’s efforts.
“NaVOBA’s certification ensures we are utilizing and developing companies that are truly owned, controlled and managed by the veterans we are endeavoring to support, and not front companies for non-qualified individuals or businesses,” Wright said.
“People can easily say ‘I’m a veteran-owned business’ when they really aren’t,” NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek said. “Corporations will not risk the accuracy of their Supplier Diversity spending goals by recording spend on contracts with firms that say they are owned by veterans if they aren’t absolutely certain of the ownership, operation and control of that firm. Working with a third-party nonprofit organization like NaVOBA and its VBE certification program provides that certainty.”
About BlueStar TeleHealth
BlueStar provides telehealth services to help clinical caregivers connect with their remote patients. In business since 2013, BlueStar now serves thousands of families across all 50 states. The business is Service-Disabled-Veteran-Owned and certified by the Veterans Administration. Its CEO and COO are retired two-star admirals. BlueStar’s board of advisors consists of 15 generals and admirals from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, including doctors and nurses. BlueStar has won commendations from the Small Business Administration, the Governor of Maryland, and the Better Business Bureau.
About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
NaVOBA is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization led by Corporate Supplier Diversity professionals. It is the mission of NaVOBA to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. NaVOBA provides a direct link between corporate America and veteran’s business enterprises, to improve business opportunities for VBEs of all sizes.
