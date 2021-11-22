Brittany Golden of Ballwin on The Role of Women in Today's STEM Programs
Brittany Golden Shares Insights on the Role of Women in Today's STEM ProgramsBALLWIN, MO, UNITED STATES , November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing the number of women in science, technology, engineering and math fields is not easy, even in 2021. Brittany Golden Ballwin is quite familiar with the issue, being a women trying to enter the STEM arena herself. Similar to others before her, applicants and students like Brittany Golden Ballwin continue to make up one out of every two workers in the market today, but the STEM fields barely register a quarter of that representation. Granted, women have improved their position considerably in STEM positions; Brittany Golden Ballwin notes that women represented less than 10 percent of STEM workers in the 1970s, and have grown to 27 percent by 2019, but there’s still a long ways to go.
A Paradox of Need & Supply
There is no question that the science and technology fields have become critical for domestic and international economic growth. Whether it's engineers or scientists or programmers, the need far outpaces the supply of capable workers. Yet, despite the crunch, women like Brittany Golden Ballwin continue to be a minority in these industries in terms of employment.
The Family Conundrum
Part of the challenge has to do with the traditional family role of women. Essentially, having children disrupts career paths of women worldwide. Instead of adjusting for the familial change, industries sidestep women, forcing them to either make a choice between kids and careers, or limiting their success path for taking time off to raise children in the first place. No surprise, women today like Brittany Golden Ballwin find themselves wondering whether STEM careers make sense balanced with future personal plans.
Proven Capability
There’s no question that women students and workers pursuing careers in computers and engineering can do the job. Women like Brittany Golden Ballwin often represent at least half of math and science students alone at the college level. However, once the career phase is reached, women’s figures drop off dramatically, in some fields representing as little as single-digit percentages for those that stick to the path and succeed.
The role of women in STEM like students such as Brittany Golden Ballwin has to be supported equitably going forward. That includes support of family options as well as equal opportunity for salary and advancement. The issue isn’t a lack of jobs. Every major country and market can’t find enough STEM-trained employees to fill its industry positions adequately. The issue is one of culture. Until the paradigm changes holding women back from STEM roles, Brittany Golden Ballwin believes they will continue to be underrepresented in engineering, science and computerization.
