Tiblio Transforms Retail Trading with New Cryptocurrency Screener

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiblio, a leading crypto and stock market trading system, today announced its new cryptocurrency screener. This new trading tool tracks cryotocurrency trading volume to identify tokens with bullish signals.



According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the global cryptocurrency market is expected to hit $4.94 billion by 2030, more than triple its estimated size of $1.49 billion in 2020. With cryptocurrency trading on the rise, this Tiblio screener provides retail traders a new way to identify the best cryptocurrency trading opportunities.

“There is a lot of noise in the crypto markets which makes it hard to find tokens that are popping. Our new screener now gives traders a quick and easy tool to find bullish tokens. This is a big update to the Tiblio platform and we believe it will bring a lot of value to our traders,” says co-founder of Tiblio, Leon Smith.

Features and benefits of the Tiblio crypto screener include:

Surfaces unusual crypto volume to find tokens with bullish signals

Tracks trading volume on crypto tokens compared to the last 20 days

This latest crypto screener launch is rooted in Tiblio’s mission to provide leading tools and the fastest data to help retailer traders find the best trading opportunities and build wealth.

Tiblio’s crypto screener is now available with either a monthly or annual subscription to the platform. Sign up today and try Tiblio for 7 days for only $1. For more information on Tiblio and to subscribe, visit https://tiblio.com/ .

About Tiblio

Tiblio is a leading stock market research platform with all the tools and information retail traders need to better invest today. Tiblio brings traders a complete crypto and stock market trading system with options trading plays, a trading journal, the fastest news in the market, education, and access to an exclusive trading community. Tiblio’s mission is to empower all traders with the tools, data and analytics they need to find the best trading opportunities to maximize their profits and build wealth.

