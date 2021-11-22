Valuable Information from Orlando Air Conditioning Experts: The Ideal Indoor Humidity Level and Why It Matters
It is an undeniable fact that, as human beings, all of us find refuge from the elements in our homes. This includes not only the heat of the summer months and the cold of the winter months, but also the extreme changes in humidity that accompany these seasonal changes. After all, who among us hasn't felt the dry, staticky air of an unforgiving January, or the heavy, dense air of a muggy July. It is well-known that humidity levels affect a person's physical well-being and mood, beyond that though, humidity levels can also affect the structure of a household. So, what are the effects of an improper humidity level on a household? How can such a thing be regulated? And what is the ideal indoor humidity level? By means of answering these questions, Orlando Air Conditioning Experts presents a short, handy guide to household humidity and humidifying appliances.
— Orlando Air Conditioning Experts
The Effects of An Improper Indoor Humidity Level
The hazards of an improper indoor humidity level are varied and dependent somewhat on whether it is too high or too low. Besides the obvious bane of personal discomfort, prolonged exposure to excess indoor humidity can actually make people ill. High levels of moisture can foster the growth of dust mites, which can cause problems for everyone, but disproportionally affect those with allergies or asthma. High humidity can also breed mold, mildew, and fungus, which can result in costly damage to a household’s structure. Additionally, it can cause furniture to swell and electronic devices to run more slowly.
Too little indoor humidity is also a problem. Dry air can cause many kinds of skincare issues—especially for those with sensitive skin—as well breathing difficulties, and all manner of problems relating to the ears, nose, and throat. Low humidity levels can also cause structural damage to walls, floorboards, and doorframes due to shrinking and cracking. In fact, anything made from wood is in danger of shrinking and cracking when subject to prolonged exposure to low indoor humidity.
How to Measure and Regulate Humidity
The best way to regulate indoor humidity is by employing the use of a reliable humidifier/dehumidifier. Depending on whether a household is too humid or too dry, these appliances will either suck moisture out of the air or introduce moisture back into the air. Whether attached to a furnace or a freestanding independent appliance, virtually all humidifiers/dehumidifiers come equipped with a small device called a humidistat that measures the level of indoor humidity. A humidistat looks and functions the same way as a thermostat, allowing a homeowner to monitor and control the humidity level inside a household. These days, most smart thermostats come standard with a humidistat already integrated.
The Ideal Humidity Level
Industry experts agree that the ideal indoor humidity level for temperature and comfort lies somewhere between the range of 30-40% in the winter, and between 50-60% in the summer. If condensation consistently appears on any of the household’s windows or other surfaces, it likely means that overall indoor humidity is too high. On the other side of things, if there is a large buildup of static electricity in the air, or if any of the household’s occupants consistently get small shocks from simply touching surfaces, it likely means the overall indoor humidity is too low.
Should any homeowner in the Orlando, Florida area want to further inquire about indoor humidity levels, humidifying appliances, or other HVAC issues, Orlando Air Conditioning Experts is more than happy to lend their professional expertise in answering any questions. The company’s technicians are well-versed in all HVAC-related matters, and trained to know just about everything about humidifiers/dehumidifiers, furnaces, air conditioners, and heat pumps.
Anyone interested in learning more about Orlando Air Conditioning Experts and the many HVAC services it provides is encouraged to visit the company’s official website.
About Orlando Air Conditioning Experts:
Orlando Air Conditioning Experts is a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) service repair and installation company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, and specializing in both central and ductless mini-split air conditioning. The company serves both residential and commercial clients, combining the use of the highest quality parts and equipment with an emphasis on individualized customer service. The technicians employed by Orlando Air Conditioning Experts are well-trained professionals, qualified to repair and perform maintenance on any brand of heater or air conditioner, and the company includes a warranty with all the heating and air conditioning services it provides. Should an unanticipated HVAC problem arise, emergency service is available at any time, day or night. Orlando Air Conditioning Experts maintains strategic partnerships with industry giants Lennox, RunTru, Rheem, Trane, York, and Fujitsu. The company is accredited by Better Business Bureau, where it maintains an A+ listing.
