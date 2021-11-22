Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 23, 2021

 

 

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

Athens

Ohio University Foundation

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Belmont

St. Clairsville Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

York Township Water Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Clermont County Insurance Consortium

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Bay Village City School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Bay Village City School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Brecksville Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Bedford Heights

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

City of Parma Heights

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Global Village Academy

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Rocky River City School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Rocky River City School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Darke

Ansonia Local School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Ansonia Local School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Fairfield

Fairfield County Port Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

SPARKS FAMILY CHIROPRACTIC, INC.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Franklin

Blendon Westerville Joint Economic Development Zone

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greene

Wright State University Foundation

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hardin

Hardin County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Henry

Village of New Bavaria

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Huron

Bellevue City School District

 

School Employees Retirement of Ohio System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Bellevue City School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Licking

Licking County District Board of Health

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mental Health and Recovery for Licking and Knox Counties

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Lorain County Community College Foundation

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lucas

Troy Township-City of Toledo Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Whitehouse

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Montgomery County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Washington Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Monroe Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Roseville

 FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Preble

Tri-County North Local School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Tri-County North Local School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Indian Valley Local School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Indian Valley Local School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
                     

 

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

