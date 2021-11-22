Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Athens
Ohio University Foundation
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Belmont
St. Clairsville Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
York Township Water Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clermont
Clermont County Insurance Consortium
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Cuyahoga
Bay Village City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SERS Examination
Bay Village City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
Brecksville Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
City of Bedford Heights
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
City of Parma Heights
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Global Village Academy
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Rocky River City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SERS Examination
Rocky River City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
Darke
Ansonia Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SERS Examination
Ansonia Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
Fairfield
Fairfield County Port Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
SPARKS FAMILY CHIROPRACTIC, INC.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Franklin
Blendon Westerville Joint Economic Development Zone
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Greene
Wright State University Foundation
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hardin
Hardin County Family and Children First Council
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Henry
Village of New Bavaria
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Huron
Bellevue City School District
School Employees Retirement of Ohio System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SERS Examination
Bellevue City School District
State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
Licking
Licking County District Board of Health
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Mental Health and Recovery for Licking and Knox Counties
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
Lorain County Community College Foundation
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lucas
Troy Township-City of Toledo Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Whitehouse
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
Montgomery County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Washington Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Muskingum
Monroe Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Roseville
FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Preble
Tri-County North Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SERS Examination
Tri-County North Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
Tuscarawas
Indian Valley Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SERS Examination
Indian Valley Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
A full copy of each report will be available online.
