November 22, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Athens Ohio University Foundation IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Belmont St. Clairsville Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 York Township Water Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clermont Clermont County Insurance Consortium IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Cuyahoga Bay Village City School District School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Bay Village City School District State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Brecksville Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 City of Bedford Heights 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 City of Parma Heights 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Global Village Academy 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Rocky River City School District School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Rocky River City School District State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Darke Ansonia Local School District School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Ansonia Local School District State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Fairfield Fairfield County Port Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 SPARKS FAMILY CHIROPRACTIC, INC. MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Franklin Blendon Westerville Joint Economic Development Zone 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Greene Wright State University Foundation IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hardin Hardin County Family and Children First Council IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Henry Village of New Bavaria 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Huron Bellevue City School District School Employees Retirement of Ohio System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Bellevue City School District State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Licking Licking County District Board of Health 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Mental Health and Recovery for Licking and Knox Counties 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain Lorain County Community College Foundation IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lucas Troy Township-City of Toledo Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Whitehouse 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Montgomery County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Washington Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum Monroe Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Roseville FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Preble Tri-County North Local School District School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Tri-County North Local School District State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Tuscarawas Indian Valley Local School District School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Indian Valley Local School District State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies.

