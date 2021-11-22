NorthStar Healthcare Income - Investor Update 11-22-21
Haselkorn & Thibaut (InvestmentFraudLawyers.com) is currently representing investors that invested in Northstar Healthcare Income REIT.NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A is currently representing numerous clients against broker-dealer firms and financial advisors that sold them NorthStar Healthcare Income Inc. (NorthStar Healthcare REIT).
The clients often allege that these investments were improperly recommended and/or improperly concentrated for public investor customers who were unfamiliar or not entirely knowledgeable regarding the nature of the investment product (often referred to as a REIT or non-traded REIT).
Matthew Thibaut, Esq., a partner at Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A., states: “We continue to investigate numerous NorthStar Healthcare non-traded REIT investments on behalf of clients as our research has indicated that investors have often suffered substantial losses.”
Over a year ago, NorthStar Healthcare reported to investors that it was discontinuing distributions. It is important to note that the structure of many non-traded REITs provides for distributions to include a potential return of the original investment or to partially fund distributions with borrowed funds. Thus it is not always easy for public investors to determine if the distributions they are receiving are a return on their investment or a partial return of their investment, or funded by borrowed funds.
Many financial advisors and broker-dealer firms selling these investments to public investor customers often fail to fully disclose the material facts surrounding the specific nature of the distributions and unfortunately over-simplify the explanation and disclosures as a purported income stream (like interest or dividends) that investors can supposedly confidently rely upon in the future.
Sometimes the broker-dealer firms fail to properly supervise the sales practices including the disclosures, concentration, and suitability of the investments, and other times financial advisors seem to lack a full comprehension and understanding of the unique nature of these investment products which all too often leads to material misrepresentations and omissions that may harm the public investor customers.
What drives these sales and these types of behaviors in many examples? Often it comes down to the incentives available to the broker-dealer firms and their financial advisors.
Investments such as private placements and Non-Traded REITs often include a high commission structure that significantly benefits the broker-dealer firms and the financial advisors right up front, while leaving the public investor with an unsuitable or inappropriate investment that is poorly explained (at best) and often misunderstood by the investors.
It is believed that NorthStar Healthcare began as an investment focused on originating, acquiring, and managing equity and debt investments in healthcare real estate, including investments in the senior housing sector such as independent living facilities, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing facilities.
The sole purpose of this release is to investigate the manner in which the Northstar Healthcare investment products and strategies were approved for sale by broker-dealers to investor clients, presented to individual investors, including new product reviews, due diligence, as well as the sales practice and supervision related to these purported conservative investment products and investment strategies. If you have any knowledge or experience with these matters, please contact Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. at 1-800-856-3352, or visit the law firm's website.
