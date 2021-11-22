Reds Roadhouse in Fort Worth brings normalcy back to celebrating post pandemic

Reds Roadhouse in Dallas-Fort Worth has stepped up to the plate with it’s 22,000 square feet and five rooms as the place to throw an event the way we remember

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, November 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- For this holiday season, put your boots back on and get dancing. The pandemic was hard for many, especially the lack of celebrating events from weddings, birthdays, graduation and especially holidays. Post pandemic, Reds Roadhouse , a 25,000 square foot funky-retro meets rustic event venue in the heart of Dallas Fort Worth has stepped up to the plate to remind people to celebrate this holiday season. Reds Roadhouse is a place you would have to see it to believe it. The event venue can accommodate 1,200 guests and has several rooms to choose from when planning your event: The Airstream Room, The Garage, The Patio, The Ceremony Garden or Southern Chapel.It does not matter the size of the celebration, Red Roadhouse has specific unique spaces, the food and the booze to make it an unforgettable experience. One thing to consider when deciding on what room to choose for your holiday party is how many guests will be attending. According to the staff at Reds, “The capacity of the party room is another factor to consider. You can’t accommodate 400 people in a room with a capacity of 200 guests.” With this being said, finalize your list of attendees, take a tour and pick one of their five unique spaces that is more than comfortable for your holiday party. Depending on your company size, The Garage room with the industrial vibes, elevated stage for a band or DJ, and indoor/outdoor space seemed perfect for a holiday party. This room can comfortably seat 120 guests.The most stressful part of an event isn’t the list and picking a room though, it is the planning and coordinating. As one of the leading event venue companies in the DFW area, trust Aleisha and the other staff at Reds Roadhouse to take care of the planning for you. Whether you want in-house or outside catering, a fully stocked bar or limited, Reds has it. In addition to the essential food and booze, the atmosphere and 3,000 square foot dance floor are perfect for live music. They take that good old fashion Texas price in offering top-notice accommodations and genuine Texas-sized holiday energy to welcome their guests. It is no rumour that as soon as the guests reach their property, they will be greeted with an abundance of Christmas decor from fully adorned trees to festive music.It may be getting cold outside, but no freight the weather instead Reds Roadhouse is warming. Their heated patio and 30-foot bar could both keep every guest feeling the warmth of the season. Throughout the years, hundreds of happy guests from families to corporations have hosted their Christmas celebrations at Reds to experience a true Texas-style party. The previous guest, Brandon Hudgins stated, “They bent over backwards to make our company event a great success.” Now this year, Reds Roadhouse is excited to return back to normalcy and host your holiday party in Fort Worth . Time is running out and Christmas or New Year will be here before you know it, so don’t forget to make that list and check it twice then call Reds Roadhouse to celebrate your night.Red's Roadhouse1170 Kennedale Pkwy, Kennedale, TX 76060+18174835200