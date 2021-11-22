Global kombucha tea market to reach $4.5 billion by 2028: Allied Market Research

The demand for kombucha tea is anticipated to rise during the forecast period, as it offers several health benefits to consumers. Increase in the number of restaurants and cafés & bars serving kombucha tea is expected to drive the market. Region-wise, North America accumulated the maximum share in 2020, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global kombucha tea market generated $2.3 billion in 2020, and is predicted to reach $4.5 billion by 2028, manifesting a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

Increase in the number of health-conscious consumers across the world, surge in product innovation, and the proliferation of the foodservice sector across the globe propel the global kombucha tea market. On the other hand, presence of counterfeit products and potential threat of substitution hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in preferences for organic products and fast growth of the online retail platform create lucrative opportunities for market players.

COVID-19 scenario:

The pandemic increased the awareness about their health and fitness. This has created a surge in a demand for kombucha tea across the globe, especially in North America.

Demand for functional beverages during the pandemic has motivated market players to boost production to meet the demand.

However, poor transportation facilities and lack of workforce hindered the production and supply chains.

The report segments the global kombucha tea market on the basis of nature, product type, sales channel, and region.

Based on product type, the flavored segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The same is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report also covers the regular product type segment.

Based on nature, the conventional segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the organic segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. The global kombucha tea market across Europe is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Key players of the global kombucha tea market analyzed in the research include Remedy Drinks, The Coca-Cola Company, Humm Kombucha, LIVE Kombucha Soda, Asheville Kombucha Mamas, LL, Marin Kombucha, PepsiCo, Inc., Toyo Kombucha, GT’s Living Foods, and Brew Dr. Kombucha.

