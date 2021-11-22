Intracranial Stents Market Overall Study Report 2021-2028 | Medtronic Plc, Balt Extrusion S.A., Abbott Laboratories

Intracranial Stents Market

Narrowing of the blood vessels or blood clots due to building up of fats, plaque, and other substances in the blood vessels is called intracranial stenosis.

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intracranial Stents Market is set to see a growth spurt in opportunities amidst rising neurological disorders

Overview

Intracranial Stents are specifically made to avoid the emergence of cerebrovascular complications by regulating the rate of arterial narrowing. The main advantage of Intracranial Stents is that they are smaller and more compact than other traditional methods of surgery. They are most often used in patients with mild to moderate cerebro-vascular disease, and rarely in patients with severe conditions. Patients suffering from Intracranial Stents can also benefit from the additional oxygenation provided by the silicone gel used in the lining of the Intracranial Stent. Owing to these advantages, Intracranial Stents are often chosen to treat patients who would otherwise not have benefited from this type of surgical procedure.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global intracranial stents market include Stryker Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, S.A, Balt Extrusion S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Penumbra, Inc., Acandis GmbH, DePuy Synthes, Cardiatis, and Admedes Schuessler GmbH.

Drivers

Increasing acceptance of intracranial stents as part of treatment protocol across the healthcare sector for treatment of congenital heart defects and other spinal injuries is expected to augment growth of the intracranial stents market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing occurrences of intracranial disorders as a result of hereditary disorders and fatal injuries are expected to further cushion growth of the intracranial stents market throughout the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle

The global intracranial stents market saw a fall on the growth graph due to the emergence of the COVID-19 virus. The crisis-fueled social distancing measures have reduced footfalls in surgical centers combined with the absence of professional surgeons. On the plus side, progressing vaccination drives are positively influencing the market.

Key Takeaways

The intracranial stents market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the increasing cases of cerebral ischemia and rising adoption in surgical procedures. For instance, in August 2021, the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) reported that around 795,000 individuals suffer stroke every day in the U.S.

On the geographical front, the North American region is an investment hotspot for the global intracranial stents market on account of increasing cases of brain aneurysm rupture and strokes coupled with the increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs).

In the runner-up spot, the Asia Pacific region is another fertile region for the global intracranial stents market in the view of rapid adoption of advanced stents in China, improving healthcare infrastructure, and a large patient pool suffering from neurological disorders.

