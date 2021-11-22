TEKTELIC LoRaWAN IoT devices are certified to run on Microsoft Azure IoT Platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- TEKTELIC Communications, a leading provider of LoRaWAN® gateways, devices and solutions, is pleased to announce that a number of its LoRaWAN Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors are Microsoft Azure Certified. Specifically, the TEKTELIC Smart Room Sensor, Smart Room Sensor PIR, TUNDRA, Enterprise Asset Tracker, Industrial GPS Asset Tracker, Industrial Transceiver and KONA Micro Lite Gateway all passed technical evaluations through the Azure Certified Device program.
The Azure Certified Device program, formerly known as Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT, validates functionality and interoperability to the Azure IoT Hub for IoT devices, sensors and solutions. This program brings together tools, services and marketplace to share industry knowledge and best practices with the manufacturers and users of IoT.
“We are excited to be a part of the Microsoft Azure Certified Device program. Every day we strive to provide our customers with the best-in-class LoRaWAN® Gateways, Devices, Sensors and End-to-End Solutions. Thanks to our certification from the Azure Certified Device program the deployment of TEKTELIC's IoT LoRaWAN devices and solutions are made much simpler and more reliable across wide enterprise markets where Microsoft Azure is the IoT platform of choice", said Roman Nemish, President, TEKTELIC Communications Inc.
“We welcome TEKTELIC's IoT devices to the Azure Certified Device program,” said Christa St. Pierre, Partner Group Program Manager, Azure Edge Devices at Microsoft Corp. “Certifications enable customers to jump-start their IoT projects, saving time and effort during the process. Now, they can discover and purchase TEKTELIC devices from the Microsoft Azure Certified Device catalog.”
About TEKTELIC
TEKTELIC is a global leader of LoRaWAN®, NB-IoT and CAT-M1 IoT products and solutions. All TEKTELIC IoT products and solutions are designed to meet Carrier Garde or Enterprise quality, high reliability and 10-year operation. TEKTELIC solutions are designed to work out-of-the-box with little to no end-user technical knowledge. TEKTELIC allocates significant portion of its R&D resourced to enable IoT mass deployments, low cost of operation, customer support and education. For more information, please visit www.tektelic.com
Please visit the Dashboard on Microsoft Azure Certified Device Catalog for more Information.
