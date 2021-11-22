Empty Capsules Market Size 2021-2031 | Share, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast by Growth Plus Reports
/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Empty Capsules Market is expected to clock US$ ~4.28 billion by 2031 owing to increasing prevalence of geriatric population and increasing health consciousness among people
Growth Engines
- Prominent players in empty capsule market are thriving for expanding their manufacturing capacity in order to meet the growing demand for empty capsules.
- For instance, in October 2020, Lonza invested US$ 94 million (CHF 85 million) in its Capsules and Health Ingredients (CHI) division to expand their capsule production capacity by 30 billion capsules annually across eight sites (U.S., Belgium, France, Mexico, India, Japan, Indonesia, and China).
- The investment was anticipated to allow a 15% increase in CHI division’s current capsule production capacity. Similarly, in February 2019, ACG opened a new capsule manufacturing plant at Pouso Alegre, Brazil with an investment of US$ 98 million (R$ 350 million).
- Through this new capsule manufacturing plant, ACG will serve the Latin American market.
Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’
Based on the product, the empty capsules market has been segmented into gelatin capsules and non-gelatin capsules. Gelatin capsules segment is further segmented into pig meat gelatin, bone meal, bovine-derived gelatin, and other gelatin sources. Non-gelatin capsules segment is further bifurcated into hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) and pullulan & starch material. Non-gelatin capsules segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Growing demand for non-animal-based products is one of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
Based on the region, the global empty capsules market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominated the global empty capsules market. High demand for capsule formulations from growing geriatric population, presence of giant pharmaceutical companies, greater demand for dietary supplements, and growing pharmaceutical research are some of the factors driving the growth of empty capsules market in this region.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
The prominent players operating in the global empty capsules market include
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- ACG
- Catalent, Inc
- Qualicaps
- CapsCanada
- Suheung
- Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients
- NecLife
- Bright Pharma Caps
- Roxlor LLC
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2021 to 2031
|Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 CAGR
|7.1%
|2031 Market Value
|USD 4.28 billion
|Base Year
|2020
|Historical Data
|2018 and 2019
|Number of pages
|100 - 120
|Segment Covered
|Product, Functionality, Applications, End User
