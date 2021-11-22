Peru - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Peru’s telecom sector struggles to retain traction following Covid-induced lockdowns

Movistar noted that through it ‘Internet for All’ program, its LTE network was available to some 13,000 rural towns and settlements across the country as of September 2021.



5G services have been launched by MNOs using existing concessions. Entel’s 5G infrastructure covered over 90 sites in districts of Lima, Callao, Arequipa, Chiclayo, and Trujillo by September 2021. However, though the auction of additional spectrum for 5G use has been delayed, and this has put a dampener on the consumer uptake of 5G services.



América Móvil’s shareholders in September 2021 approved a proposal to spin-off the company’s telecom towers and other passive infrastructure in its Latin American markets to a newly created subsidiary, Sitios Latinoamérica. The deal includes about 36,000 sites across Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, and Uruguay. In Peru alone, the deal affects some 3,687 sites.



Key developments:





5G services launched using existing concessions, but spectrum auctions delayed to late 2021.



Claro Peru to see 3,687 mobile towers transferred to a towerco newly set up by América Móvil.



Regulator fines Movistar and Claro for breaching MNP rules, imposes new requirements on Movistar to provide customers with greater transparency, announces $415 million investment to extend LTE coverage to 2,600 underserved areas.



MTC issues Fibertel with a 20-year MVNO licence to offer B2B-focused services and dark fibre access over a nationwide fibre network.



Pacific Cable lands at Lurin.



Eutelsat Communications enters JV with Telespazio allowing the latter to use Ku Band capacity on the EUTELSAT 117 West B satellite to provide telecom services to 1,300 underserved areas in the Peruvian Amazon.



Telefónica del Perú (Movistar), América Móvil (Claro Perú), Americatel Perú (Entel), Viettel Peru (Bitel), Gilat To Home Perú, Flash Mobile, Cuy Móvil, Fibertel.



