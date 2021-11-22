Venezuela’s economic crisis stifling the telecoms sector

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Venezuela-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

This difficult environment has been exacerbated by the decline in the population, as a growing number of Venezuelans seek economic opportunities in neighbouring countries.



Among South American countries, Venezuela ranks last for fixed and mobile broadband penetration, placing the country among the lowest in the region in BuddeComm’s Telecom Maturity Index.



Key developments:





Simon Bolivar Satellite (VeneSat-1) drifts off its allocated orbital path and becomes non-operational;



AT&T closes its DirecTV Latin America unit in Venezuela due to US sanctions, Chilean investment firm Scale Capital acquires DirecTV’s operations, aims to launch mobile services;



Pluto TV launches ad-supported streaming platform;



Chilean investment firm Scale Capital acquires DirecTV’s operations, aims to launch mobile services;



Conatel awards new ISP licence to Conext Venezuela;



Report update includes the regulator’s market data to December 2019, operator data updates to Q4 2020, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.









Companies mentioned in this report:

Movilnet, Movistar, Digitel, MovilMax, Tesacom, CANTV, Inter, NetUno, SuperCable, Alodiga, Multiphone, Totalcom, Convergía

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Venezuela-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665