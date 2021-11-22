eClinical Solutions Market is estimated to surpass US$ 8.5 Billion by 2028

eClinical solution software is a blend of technology, applications and services that work together to help in the management of automated data

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021

eClinical solution software is a blend of technology, applications and services that work together to help in the management of automated data and collection of clinical trials to replace manual and paper-driven methods. eClinical solutions software enhance efficiency of drug development plus reduce the cost of drug development by automating and streamlining of clinical trial process, and improve investment return in development of novel drugs. Clinical trial management systems (CTMS) and Electronic data capture (EDC) are the most known eClinical solutions software, which enable management of increasing data volumes as well as improve speed and flexibility needed for execution of emerging trial concepts that provide better commercialization.

Drivers:

Growing research and development activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to augment growth of the global eClinical solutions market. Furthermore, increasing challenges of commercialization of existing and development of new products, such as competitive pricing pressure, growing burden of regulatory policies employed because of growing complexity of clinical trials, data volumes and cost of development are faced by medical device and pharmaceutical companies. The cost and risk associated development of novel treatments associated with drug trials are continuously increasing. Such factors are expected to grow the demand for eClinical solutions software.

Restraints:

Lack of awareness, shortage of skilled professionals, high cost of implementation software and data privacy issues are the factors expected to restrict growth of the global eClinical solutions market over the forecast period.

Trends:

Key players in the market are focusing on various strategies such as agreements and partnerships, product improvement, to develop product strategies to improve and sustain eClinical solutions market. For instance, in 2018, Medidata extended its partnership with eClinical Solutions LLC for improvement of clinical trial process and for development of new treatment for patients by adopting Rave Imaging.

Companies like Oracle, Medidata Solutions, and Veeva System are providing unified and integrated eClinical solution software for improvement of compliance procedure and trial efficiency in R&D value chain.

Regional analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the eClinical solutions market due to rise in the number of clinical trials that are being conducted.

Key players:

Major players functioning in the global eClinical Solutions software market are CRF Health, eClinical Solutions Inc., Medidata Solutions Inc., OmniComm Systems Inc., PAREXEL International Co., BioClinica Inc., DATATRAK International Inc., MaxisIT Inc., Merge Healthcare Inc., and Oracle Co.

