Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market 2021-2028 Size, Share, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Report
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huntington's disease is a serious medical condition resulting from a variation of a single gene on chromosome number 4. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) conducts and supports ongoing research to learn and treat Huntington's disease (LD), improve current treatments, and eventually prevent future HD. Currently, there is no cure for HD but patients can live normal lives as if they had normal cognitive function. To date, the best treatment for Huntington's disease is prevention.
Market Drivers
Increasing incidence of Huntington’s disease is expected to propel the global Huntington’s disease treatment market growth over the forecast period. As per the Center for Neurological Treatment & Research, around 1 in 10,000 persons or around 30,000 people in the U.S. suffer from Huntington’s disease, of which around 16% are juvenile Huntington’s cases. With growing cases of Huntington’s disease, the demand for adequate treatment options across the globe. Hence, these factors are expected to propel the global Huntington’s disease treatment market growth over the forecast period.
However, a lack of awareness among people from emerging economies regarding the diagnosis and treatment options of this disease is expected to hinder the global Huntington’s disease treatment market growth over the forecast period.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
The global Huntington’s disease treatment was significantly impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. With rising cases of coronavirus, many countries decided to shut down national borders and suspend international travel temporarily. This, further impacted the global supply chain industry, rendering slow economic growth across the globe. R&D activities pertaining to Huntington’s disease were temporarily suspended with a primary focus on COVID-19 drug discovery. However, the market is expected to regain its traction with the rollout of vaccines and declining cases.
Key Takeaways
• This is owing to product approval by regulatory authorities. For instance, in October 2020, Novartis received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) orphan drug designation for branapalm indicated for Huntington’s disease.
• Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global Huntington’s disease treatment market during the forecast period. This is owing to high awareness regarding this disease and has well-established healthcare infrastructure across the region.
• Asia Pacific is expected to register a robust growth rate, owing to improving healthcare infrastructure and proactive government initiatives regarding awareness of this disease.
• Key companies involved in the global Huntington’s disease treatment market are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., AmpliPhi Biosciences Corp, Ceregene Inc., Lundbeck, Prana Biotechnology Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cortex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Auspex Pharmaceuticals,
