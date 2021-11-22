Wafer Inspection Equipment Market 2021 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2027
Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics to Boost Growth of the Wafer Inspection Equipment Market ”NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description
— Coherent Market Insights
The ""Global Wafer Inspection Equipment market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027"" study from CMI provides an overview of the global Wafer Inspection Equipment market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.
Increasing demand for high performing and low cost semiconductors is expected to augment the growth of the wafer inspection equipment market. For instance, in May 2020, TCS launched TCS WaferWise, a cloud-based wafer anomaly detection solution that harnesses the company’s contextual knowledge of the semiconductor industry and power of deep learning technology, to help chip makers digitally reimagine their product quality assurance process.
Moreover, increasing demand for inspection equipment, the increasing demand for consumer electronics and the increasing need for high-quality electronic components is expected to propel growth of the wafer inspection equipment market. For instance, in September 2020, KLA launched an enhanced portfolio of inspection systems, which include the Kronos 1190 wafer-level packaging inspection system, the ICOS F160XP die sorting and inspection system, and the ICOS T3/T7 Series of packaged IC component inspection and metrology systems.
Furthermore, the Internet of Things (IoT) and digitization are major trends in the market, which will require semiconductor technologies as the basis of their framework. Vehicle automation, kitchen automation, smart connected TVs, smart grids, smart city, are among the many IoT concepts expected to gain traction in the next few years.
Major Key players in this Market:
Applied Materials, Zeiss Global, Hermes Microvision (ASML), FEI (Thermo Fisher Scientific), KLA-Tencor, Hitachi High-Technologies, JEOL, Lasec Corporation, Lam Research, Nikon, Nanometrics, Planar Corporation, Tokyo Seimitsu, Rudolph Technologies, and Toray Engineering.
Segmental Analysis
Product and application segments have been included in the study. All of the items on the Wafer Inspection Equipment market today have been recorded by the researchers. They've also cast light on significant players' new product releases and advancements. The researchers supplied revenue prediction numbers for the period 2021-2027 in the segmental study, depending on type and application. They also talked about each segment's growth rate and potential from 2021 to 2027.
Regional Analysis
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are among the major regions investigated in the research report. The experts in this section of the research have looked into a number of sectors that are contributing to the development and could provide manufacturers with profitable growth opportunities in the coming years. The research also includes sales and revenue forecast data for the years 2021-2027 by area and country.
Competitive Analysis:
In January 2021, CyberOptics Corporation announced that the company will showcase the WX3000 metrology and inspection system with Multi-Reflection Suppression (MRS) sensor technology, and high-precision sensors for semiconductor tool set-up and diagnostics at the Virtual SEMI Technology Unites Global Summit in February 2020.
In December 2018, ISRA VISION launched an inspection system that allows wafer edges to be monitored during the entire manufacturing process.
In July 2018, KLA-Tencor announced two new defect-inspection products, addressing key challenges in tool and process monitoring during silicon wafer and chip manufacturing at the leading-edge logic and memory nodes.
