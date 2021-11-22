By 2026, Global Demand for Cast Acrylic Sheets Market Will Surpass USD 4.5 Billion at 7% CAGR Growth: Facts & Factors

[177+ Pages Research Study] According to market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of global Cast Acrylic Sheets Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 3 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 4.5 Billion by 2026, at 7% annual CAGR during 2020-2026. The market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Polyplastic, Acrilex, Aristech Acrylics, Nitto Jushi Kogyo Co. Ltd., 3A Composites, Asia Poly, Limacryl, Margacipta Wirasentosa and Others.

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, United Kingdom, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Cast Acrylic Sheets Market By Process Type (Continuous Cast Acrylic Sheet and Cell Cast Acrylic Sheet), By Application (Architecture & Interior Design, Sanitary Ware, Signage & Display, Automotive & Transportation, Food & Catering, Medical, and Others), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cast Acrylic Sheets Market size & share expected to reach to USD 4.5 Billion by 2026 from USD 3 Billion in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026”

What is Cast Acrylic Sheets? Report Overview & Coverage:

The appropriate methodology to manufacture cast acrylic sheets is by pumping a chemical liquid, methyl methacrylate monomer, into a mold formed from two different glass layers. The liquid-containing mold setup is then immersed into an ample amount of warm water for the initiation of the polymerization process. Owing to an extensive number of applications in huge LCDs and Point Of Purchase (POP) display production, manufacturing of furniture, mirrors, skylights, aquariums, partitions, office stationery, solar panels, and automobiles, the global cast acrylic sheet market is experiencing significant growth. Moreover, the addition of various chemicals and additives in the cast acrylic sheets has helped in creating shatter-resistant, multicolored, and multi-designed products for architectural purposes.

Industry Major Market Players

Polyplastic

Acrilex

Aristech Acrylics

Nitto Jushi Kogyo Co. Ltd.

3A Composites

Asia Poly

Limacryl

Margacipta Wirasentosa

Shanghai Acrylic Chemical Corporation

Altuglas International

UB Acrylics

GRUPO IRPEN

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Astari Niagra

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Cast Acrylic Sheets Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Cast Acrylic Sheets Market?

What are the top companies operative in Cast Acrylic Sheets Market?

What segments are covered in Cast Acrylic Sheets Market?

How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of the Cast Acrylic Sheets Market?

Market Growth Drivers

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the global cast acrylic sheets sector. Key strategic developments in the global cast acrylic sheets market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the global cast acrylic sheets market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The global cast acrylic sheets market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the global cast acrylic sheets industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different process types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Global Cast Acrylic Sheets Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 3 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 4.5 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 7% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Polyplastic, Acrilex, Aristech Acrylics, Nitto Jushi Kogyo Co. Ltd., 3A Composites, Asia Poly, Limacryl, Margacipta Wirasentosa, and Others Segments Covered Process Types, Applications, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

By process type, the cell cast acrylic sheet segment accounts for the major share in the global market

The cell cast acrylic sheet segment under the process type dominates the global cast acrylic sheets industry; as the process offers great stiffness, best optical clarity, and higher molecular weight to the product. The sheets can be cut, routed, and drilled smoothly due to their higher molecular weight. The cell cast acrylic sheets with customized colors and eye-catching designs are easily available in the market. Moreover, the initial investment for setting up a cell cast acrylic sheets production plant is relatively less.

Also Read, Global Cast Acrylic Sheets Market 2021-2026 Press Release

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific cast acrylic sheets market to hold the leading position and grow splendidly throughout the forecast period

In 2019, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the major revenue share in the global cast acrylic sheets market and experienced a remarkable growth rate, in terms of production and demand of cast acrylic sheets. The key nations that hold almost 50% share and drive the regional market are China, Japan, and India. Some of the key factors that support the escalating growth of the Asia Pacific cast acrylic sheets market are rapid urbanization and substantially mounting per capita income.

Browse the full “Cast Acrylic Sheets Market By Process Type (Continuous Cast Acrylic Sheet and Cell Cast Acrylic Sheet), By Application (Architecture & Interior Design, Sanitary Ware, Signage & Display, Automotive & Transportation, Food & Catering, Medical, and Others), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-cast-acrylic-sheets-market-by-process-type-1003

This report segments the global cast acrylic sheets market as follows:

Global Cast Acrylic Sheets Market: Process Type Segmentation Analysis

Cell cast acrylic sheet

Continuous cast acrylic sheet

Global Cast Acrylic Sheets Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Signage & display

Sanitary ware

Architecture & Interior Design

Transportation

Medical

Food & Catering

Others

