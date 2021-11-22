AI For Drug Development and Discovery Market Share Expected to Reach $4,815 Million By 2027

AI For Drug Development and Discovery Market

The AI for drug discovery and development market is witnessing rapid growth, due to rise in number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations

Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market by Type (Target Identification, Molecule Screening, De Novo Drug Design & Drug Optimization, and Preclinical & Clinical Testing)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market by Type (Target Identification, Molecule Screening, De Novo Drug Design & Drug Optimization, and Preclinical & Clinical Testing), Indication, (Oncology, Neurology, Infectious Disease and Others), and End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Contract Research Organization): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Surge in cross industry collaborations and partnerships to boost the drug discovery drives the growth of the global artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development market. However, lack of skilled professional restrains the market growth. Furthermore, growing awareness related to artificial intelligence is expected to provide new opportunities for market players in near future.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 👉 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5239

The AI for drug discovery and development market is witnessing rapid growth, due to rise in number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations. Furthermore, the increase in importance of AI in drug discovery and development and rise in funding of R&D activities for the use of AI technology in the field of drug discovery is expected to fuel the market growth. However, lack of skilled personnel and insufficient datasets for drug discovery& developments are expected to restraint the market. On the contrary, increase in awareness related to artificial intelligence and the untapped potential of emerging markets, such as China and India, are expected to present various opportunities for market expansion.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Alphabet Inc., Atomwise, Inc., Benevolent AI, Cloud Pharmaceutical, Deep Genomics, Exscientia, IBM Corporation, Insilico Medicine Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Nvidia Corporation.

😷 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5239?reqfor=covid

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Artificial Intelligence For Drug Development and Discovery Market growth.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁 👇

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.1. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.2. Key market segments

1.2.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Top player positioning, 2019

3.4. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growing number of cross industry collaborations and partnerships

3.5.1.2. Artificial intelligence reduces cost and time utilized in the drug discovery& development process.

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lack of skilled professionals

3.5.2.2. Lack of data sets in the field of drug discovery

𝗘𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5239

𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀?

Q1. What is the total market value of artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development market reports?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development market in 2020?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development market report?

Q5. Which are the top companies hold the market share in artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development market?

𝗔𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻 | 𝗟𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 | 𝟭 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 (𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝟭𝟬% 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁):

Digital Therapeutics Market - Global Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2030

Dialysis Market - Global Opportunity & Industry Forecast, 2028

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.