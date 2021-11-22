Portable Diagnostic Device Market Driven by Growing Prevalence of Disorders | Size, Historical Analysis, Emerging Trends

Portable Diagnostic Device Market

These portable diagnostic devices can help diagnose various medical conditions like Arthritis, Cancer, Diabetes, HIV

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview

These portable diagnostic devices can help diagnose various medical conditions like Arthritis, Cancer, Diabetes, HIV, Hepatitis, Hypertension, Urticaria, Varicose Veins, Skin Conditions, and others. These medical diagnostic devices have a unique ability to give instant results as they have an ultra-light sensitivity which can be used in combination with UV light source. The light emitted by this source can penetrate the human body deeply and reach into the inner parts of the body, thus giving fast and instant results. This technology makes portable diagnostic devices extremely useful for researchers, doctors, nurses and other medical staff working around the clock.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global portable diagnostic device market include Roche Products Limited, Siemens AG, PT. RAFA Topaz Utama, PixCell, Beckman Coulter, Inc., PTS Diagnostics, Instrumentation Laboratory, and Alere, Inc.

Drivers

Mounting cases of cancer, diabetes, respiratory disorders, and others have engulfed the healthcare sector to accelerate the adoption of portable medical equipment, which are expected to augment growth of the portable diagnostic device market during the forecast period.

Coupled with this, a surge in demand for these devices among the geriatric population to provide at-home medical care is expected to aid growth of the portable diagnostic device market over the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The emergence of the COVID-19 virus has highly supplemented the scope for the global portable diagnostic device market. The virus-fueled social distancing measures combined with the surplus shift of the general hospital wards into critical care units for COVID-infected patients, have skyrocketed the demand for portable diagnostic devices to provide remote care for non-COVID patients.

Key Takeaways

The portable diagnostic device market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the burgeoning demand for remote medical care solutions amidst growing prevalence of infectious diseases. For instance, in September 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that around 1.80 million people around the globe were succumbed to death in 2020 due to lung cancer.

Across the geographical horizons, the European region is a big destination for the global portable diagnostic device market in the view of increased consumer spending on healthcare, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and growing senescent population.

Bubbling under the top spot, the North American region is another profit hub for the global portable diagnostic device market on account of rapid adoption across the clinical centers and growing prevalence of cancer and other infectious diseases.

