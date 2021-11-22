Insulating Adhesive Tape Market Overview, Size, Share | Outlook and Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

Insulating Adhesive Tape Market Size – USD 1.37 Billion in 2020, Growth – at a CAGR of 2% Trends – Expanding electrical and construction industry

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising awareness among manufacturers regarding the convenience of such tapes and robust growth in the construction industry would drive market growth

The global insulating adhesive tape market size is expected to reach USD 1.64 Billion in 2028 registering a CAGR of 2% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Major factor driving market revenue growth are rising awareness among manufacturers regarding the convenience of such tapes and robust growth in the construction industry.

Insulating adhesive tape is a form of pressure-sensitive tape used to insulate electrical wires and other electrically conducting materials. Insulating adhesive tape is available in a variety of polymers, but vinyl is a popular choice since it stretches well and provides excellent and long-lasting insulation. Pressure-sensitive tapes and adhesives are used in the electronics sector to insert parts directly into devices.

A key driving factor in the insulating adhesive tape market is the tendency toward miniaturization of electronic devices, particularly cell phones, portable personal computers, and tablets. One of the most common end-users of pressure-sensitive insulating adhesive tapes is the electronic and electrical appliances industry. The industry has been growing at a breakneck speed. More disposable income, changes in people's lifestyles, and increased reliance on the use of electronic devices are all factors driving electronic device sales around the world. Wire harnessing, electric insulation, automotive body repairs, masking, and surface protection are just a few of the applications for insulating adhesive tapes. Increasing use of insulating adhesive tape in automobile interior parts to give greater resistance and stickiness is expected to drive the insulating adhesive tape market over the forecast period.

Wire nuts and heat-shrink tubing are two electrical and thermal insulation replacements available on the market. In comparison to insulating adhesive tapes, these come at a more reasonable price.

The key players in the global insulating adhesive tape market are:

3M, Achem (YC Group), Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Nitto, IPG, Scapa, Saint Gobin (CHR), Four Pillars, H-Old, Plymouth, Teraoka, Wurth, Shushi, Yongle, Yongguan adhesive, Sincere, Denka, Furukawa Electric.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

The insulating adhesive tape market is segmented on the basis of type into cloth, PVC, PET, and others. PVC insulating adhesive tape accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.

On the basis of application, the insulating adhesive tape market is segmented into electrical and electronics, communication, automotive, aerospace, and others. Of these, electrical and electronics segment is projected to account for the largest market revenue share due to the expansion of urbanization and industrialization will open up massive growth scope for the.

Asia Pacific is expected to consistently account for the largest revenue share in the insulating adhesive tape market during the forecast period as sales of insulating tapes are the highest in this region.

The Americas together hold the second largest market revenue share in the global insulating adhesive tape market and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional, and country level and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2020 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the insulating adhesive tape market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook

Cloth

PVC

PET

Others

Application Outlook

Electrical and electronics

Communication

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Benefits of the Insulating Adhesive Tape Market Report:

Analysis of the changing competitive dynamics of the industry

Futuristic outlook on factors driving and restraining the growth of the market

An in-depth 8-year forecast along with predictions of market growth

Comprehensive analysis of the key product segments and their growth estimation for easy understanding

Provides a competitive edge to the companies operating in the market

Strategic recommendations to the established companies as well as new entrants in the industry

In-depth analysis of market segments and complete insights of the market to assist in formulating investment strategies

