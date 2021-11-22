3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Size Worth USD 79.38 Billion by 2028 – Reports and Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D printing market was valued at around USD 17.54 Billion in 2020 and is projected to cross USD 79.38 Billion by 2028. It is expected to register a CAGR of more than 20.96% during the forecast period. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is a process used to build 3-dimensional objects using a digital file called CAD (Computer-Aided Design) by continuously adding materials layer by layer. 3D printing uses various types of polymer, including different polymers, metals, and ceramics. With the use of 3D printing, various complex designs can be created easily, that would otherwise be difficult to fabricate through traditional processes. The Market research report published by Reports and Data is an exhaustive analysis of the 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) market based on current and emerging market trends, market dynamics, technological advancements, product launches, and recent developments in the market. The 100+ paged report offers extensive overview of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, sales network and distribution channel, market demand, and segments and sub-segments. The report offers key insights about the prominent companies operating in the market and their business plans, expansion strategies, and global market position.

Top Industry Players –

• Stratasys Ltd.

• 3D Systems Corporation

• Concept – Laser GmbH

• Sisma SpA

• ExOne Co.

• SLM Solutions Group AG

• Hewlett Packard Inc.

• Materialise NV (ADR)

• Proto Labs Inc

• Arcam Group

• Renishaw

• ExOne

• Optomec

• EnvisionTEC

• VoxelJet AG

• Sciaky Inc

• EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions

Market Overview:

The manufacturing and construction industry has rapidly grown in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements in manufacturing techniques and rapid urbanization and industrialization are boosting market revenue growth. Moreover, there has been a sudden rise in the demand for smart buildings and smart homes and consumers are inclining towards green energy and eco-friendly construction activities due to rising environmental concerns. These factors along with latest trend for redevelopment and advanced flooring for aesthetic look and increasing adoption of automation across the globe are fueling market growth. In addition, government schemes and increasing investments to develop enhanced products is expected to open favorable growth opportunities going ahead.

Market segment based on Technology:

• Stereo Lithography

• Fused Deposition Modelling

• Selective Laser Sintering

• Electron Beam Melting

• Digital Light Processing

• Others

Market segment based on Manufacturing:

• Plastics Material

• Ceramics Material

• Metals Material

• Others

Market segment based on End-User:

• Automobiles

• Aerospace & Defense

• Healthcare

• Food

• Energy

• Construction & Architecture

• Others

Primary Insights:

Post conglomeration of the data obtained through secondary research; a validation process is carried to verify the numbers. At this phase, we conduct primaries with industrial experts, while ensuring inclusion of participants from each stage of the value chain (including raw material suppliers, local manufacturers, distributors, and other stakeholders). The quantitative and qualitative information from industrial experts assist us in validating our findings.

The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.

Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.

Regional Bifurcation of the 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.

