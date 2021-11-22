Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Market Players Look To Patent Portfolios As A Major Source Of Revenue

Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Large number of companies are investing in research and development and are trying to make patent leasing as a major source of their revenue. These companies are investing in niche areas and are seeking a high return on their investments towards research and development. Patent owners are licensing their patents to both direct competitors and companies in related industries with most of them creating a new subsidiary unit focused on making money on those assets. Qualcomm, Ericsson and other companies with significant intellectual-property assets are making their patent portfolios as a major source of revenue. Similarly, Qualcomm turned out their intellectual-property business into a separate business unit.

The global lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market size is expected to grow from $463.21 billion in 2020 to $523.17 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $722.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Major players covered in the global lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets industry are IBM, Qualcomm, Microsoft, Ericsson, Nokia.

North America was the largest region in the global lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region, accounting for 38% of the global lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market. Africa was the smallest region in the global lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market.

TBRC’s global lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market report is segmented by type into oil royalty companies, patent owners and lessors, by mode into online, offline.

TBRC's global lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market report is segmented by type into oil royalty companies, patent owners and lessors, by mode into online, offline.

