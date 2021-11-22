Advanced Wound Care Market in U.S. to Achieve the $4.97 Bn Threshold over the Projected Period by 2027

Advanced Wound Care Market

Rise in prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and chronic wounds across the U.S. are the major driving factors that are projected to boost the market growth.

U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market by Product (Infection Management, Exudate Management, Active Wound Care, Therapy Devices), Application (Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds)” — Allied Market Research

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market by Product (Infection Management, Exudate Management, Active Wound Care, Therapy Devices), Application (Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds), and End User (Hospitals and Community Centers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Advanced wound care include products that are used to treat chronic and acute wounds such as burns, ulcers, and postoperative wounds. Advanced wound care products such as hydrogels, hydrocolloids, film & foam dressings, and alginates keep wounds hydrated to facilitate rapid healing. Advanced wound care products provide solutions to patients suffering from chronic wounds by offering them reasonably priced and readily accessible products. Moreover, the report covers information on therapy devices, such as negative pressure wound therapies (NPWT), oxygen & hyperbaric oxygen equipment, electromagnetic therapy devices, electrical stimulation devices, and pressure relief devices.

The major factors that boost growth of the U.S. advanced wound care market are rise in adoption of evidence-based treatments for chronic wounds and rapid increase in geriatric population. In addition, advanced wound care products promote faster wound healing, and hence are gaining an edge over traditional wound care and closure products, which significantly contributes toward growth of the market.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

3M (Acelity Inc.), Adynxx, Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group Plc, Essity AB (BSN Medical GmbH), Integra Lifesciences (Derma sciences), Investor AB (Mölnlycke Health Care AB), Johnson & Johnson, Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Organogenesis Holdings Inc., and Smith & Nephew Plc.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report) Paul Hartmann, Human Biosciences Inc., Kinetic Concept, Inc., and Mimedx Group.

😷 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Advanced Wound Care Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Advanced Wound Care Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Advanced Wound Care Market growth.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁 👇

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.2.2.Top winning strategies

3.3.Porter’s five force analysis

3.4.Market share analysis

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.1.1.Rise in geriatric population

3.5.1.2.Surge in incidences of diabetes, obesity, and chronic conditions

3.5.1.3.Changes in the healthcare system

3.5.2.Restraint

3.5.2.1.High cost of advanced wound care products

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.5.3.1.Technological advancements to deal with complex wounds

3.6.Impact analysis of COVID-19 on U.S. advanced wound care market

