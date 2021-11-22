Low-Calorie Food Market To Surpass US$ 16.0 Billion By 2027 | PepsiCo, Inc., Nestle SA, The Coca-Cola Company

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global low-calorie food market was estimated to be valued more than US$ 10.0 billion in terms of revenue in 2019 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2020 to 2027).

The global market for low-calorie foods is expanding at a rapid pace, owing to an increase in the world's older population. In addition, the market is predicted to develop over the forecast period as people embrace a healthier lifestyle and become more cognizant of their health. Aspartame, sucralose, stevia, saccharin, cyclamates, and other low-calorie foods are available in a variety of product varieties.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3883

Key players are operating in the global low-calorie food market are PepsiCo, Inc., Nestle SA, The Coca-Cola Company, Groupe Danone, Abbott Laboratories, Bernard Food Industries, Inc, Zydus Wellness Ltd., Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc., McNeil Nutritionals LLC, Cargill, Incorporated, and Ajinomoto Co., Inc

Market Opportunities

Diabetes is prevalent in developing countries such as China and India, resulting in a large demand for low-calorie foods. Low-calorie food products like Glucerna SR, Sugar-Free, and Splenda tablets, for example, are in high demand among diabetics. In addition, Asian countries are witnessing fast urbanisation and rising consumer disposable income, which is likely to provide a significant development potential for the low-calorie food market over the forecast period.

Market Trends

Increasing consumer demand for low-calorie snacks is expected to drive low-calorie food market growth over the forecast period. PepsiCo, for example, increased its better-for-you snack portfolio in October 2019 with the debut of Smart50, a ready-to-eat popcorn that guarantees consumers flavorful popcorn for 50 calories or fewer. There are two varieties in the line-up: Sea Salt and White Cheddar, which have 40 and 50 calories per cup, respectively.

Global Low-Calorie Food Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Key players functioning in the market are adopting new strategies in order to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The demand for low-calorie food is expected to observe a surge in demand owing to rising consumption of healthy food by consumers in order to reduce the risk of diseases. Consumers are now focusing on ingestions of immunity boosting food products. This scenario is expected to continue to fuel the demand of low-calorie food products across the globe in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Buy Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3883

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Aspartame

Sucralose

Stevia

Saccharin

Cyclamate

Others

By Application

Beverages

Food

Healthcare

Tabletop

Others

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702