Alumina Ceramic Market to Hit USD 5,615.27 Mn by 2027

Exponential growth in the industrial sectors such as automotive, medical, and others has influenced demand for alumina ceramic market.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Alumina Ceramic Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Application” the market was valued at US$ 4,428.90 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,615.27 million by 2027.

Strategic Insights

Market Size Value in - US$ 4,428.90 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by - US$ 5,615.27 Million by 2027

Growth rate - CAGR of 3.5% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period - 2020-2027

Base Year - 2020

No. of Pages - 136

No. Tables - 29

No. of Charts & Figures - 66

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Application

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Alumina ceramics is the most advanced engineering ceramics, providing outstanding electrical insulation properties, combined with high hardness and good wear resistance, but with relatively low strength and fracture strength. Alumina Ceramics are usually white but can also be pink (88 percent alumina) or brown (96 percent Alumina). High-purity alumina ceramics are ideal for environments where wear resistance and corrosive substances are necessary. Alumina ceramic has superior thermal stability, which means that it is commonly used in areas where high-temperature tolerance is important. Alumina ceramic is a material of choice for alumina wear components. Proven wear and a heat resistance of alumina wear parts make them suitable for the manufacture of wear-resistant components.

Environmental friendliness and reliability of alumina ceramics to boost in the global alumina ceramic market

Alumina ceramics are being used in developing regions, as many companies such as Saint Gobain SA, Ceramtec, Morgan Advanced Materials, Kyocera Corporation, and others have their product in this region. Alumina ceramics are used in various applications such as electronics and semiconductors, energy and power, military and defense, automotive, industrial, medical, and others. While the Asia Pacific holds a significant share of the global alumina ceramics market, also emerging economies such as India, China, Japan, and others also represent a high growth rate. The use of aluminum ceramics in electronics and semiconductors for interconnectors, resistors, and capacitors favors this segment's growth. Packaging materials need to have strong light-shield properties to ensure the visibility of the digital display. However, the growth opportunities for the alumina ceramics market are rising across developing economies owing to the rising demand in the medical industry. Further, several features of alumina ceramics make them useful in environmentally friendly goods. Their ability to withstand the high temperatures has increased their demand for solar energy conversion, photovoltaic (PV), and other power plant engine systems. Development in the renewable energy sector is also expected to drive alumina ceramic market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Alumina Ceramic Market:

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) during December 2019. As of January 2021, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are among the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures updated on January 2021, there are ~83,322,449 confirmed cases and 1,831,412 total deaths globally. The outbreak is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global chemicals & materials industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns.

Alumina Ceramic Market: Application

Based on application, the alumina ceramic market is segmented into electronics and semiconductors, energy and power, military and defense, automotive, industrial, medical, and others. In 2019, the electronics and semiconductors segment held the largest share of the market. Alumina-based ceramics have been used in electrical components for many years due to their high electrical insulation properties. Aluminum ceramics are used for interconnectors, resistors, and capacitors in the electronics industry as it is an inexpensive and robust substrate material for hybrid integrated circuits, surface mounting devices, and sensors. Further, it can also be used for semiconductor applications such as PVD, CVD, and CMP oxide etching, ion implants, and photolithography to name a few. Furthermore, black alumina ceramic substrates are primarily utilized in semiconductor integrated circuits and electronic products due to the high photosensitivity of the majority of electronic goods. Packaging materials need to have strong light-shield properties to ensure the visibility of the digital display.

Alumina Ceramic Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Saint Gobain S.A; Xiamen Innovacera Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.; Ceramtec; Sentro Tech; LSP Industrial Ceramics, Inc; Morgan Advanced Materials; Kyocera Corporation; Dynamic Ceramic; BMW Steels Ltd; and Ferrotech Holdings Corporation are among the major players operating in the global alumina ceramics market.

