(Video) Iran – Resistance Units and Mojahedin Supporters Mark the Second Anniversary of the November Uprising

PARIS, FRANCE, November 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maryam Rajavi: The November uprising displayed the will to liberate the Iranian people and was a rehearsal for the uprising and the battle to overthrowLast week, on the second anniversary of the November 2019 uprising, supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) and Resistance Units posted placards, banners and wrote graffiti throughout Iran, honoring the memory of 1,500 martyrs of the uprising, and renewed their resolve to continue the protests until freedom and democracy are established in Iran.In November 2019, rebellious youths took to the streets in more than 200 cities across Iran, displaying the Iranian people’s resolve to overthrow the religious dictatorship and establish freedom and democracy in Iran.These activities took place despite a very intense security atmosphere in various cities across Iran and had a significant impact on defeating the regime’s efforts to instill an atmosphere of terror in the society.The people welcomed the activities, especially since many were carried out in broad daylight accompanied by the Resistance Units chanting slogans, condemning the ruling dictatorship, and inviting the people to rise up to continue the November 2019 protests.In addition to Tehran, these activities took place in Isfahan, Tabriz, Karaj, Rasht, Mashhad, Ardabil, Kerman, Arak, Abadan, Kashan, Qom, Bushehr, Lahijan, Robat Karim, Borujerd, Jiroft, Neyshabur, Saravan, Najafabad, and Behbahan.Among the slogans were:“We will neither forget nor forgive murdering 1500 martyrs of the November 2019 uprising.We will start another ‘November 2019 uprising’,” ‌”Remembering those martyred during the November 2019 uprising, the flame of that uprising will not be extinguished,”“The November 2019 uprising continues,” “Maryam Rajavi: No to compulsory hijab , no to compulsory religion, no to compulsory government,”“Maryam Rajavi: The clerical regime will not last against the Iranian people’s uprising,”“Maryam Rajavi: We can and we must overthrow the clerical regime and establish freedom and democracy,”“Massoud Rajavi: Let’s remember the memory of our martyred comrades during the November 2019 uprising,”“Massoud Rajavi: Iran’s fate is determined through the uprising of its children, requiring sacrifice and struggle,”“November 2019 protests continue with (the activities of the) Resistance Units,”“Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,”“Death to Khamenei and Raisi, long live freedom,” ‌“November 2019 Uprising Continues with the MEK,”“Maryam Rajavi: Iran can and should be liberated,”“Iran will be free and prosperous with Maryam Rajavi.”On the second anniversary of the November 2019 protests nears, Resistance Units across Iran are commemorating the nationwide uprising and pledging to continue the path of the martyrs who laid down their lives for freedom in Iran.Resistance Units are a network of activists who support the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) who are playing an important role in countering the environment of suppression caused by the regime’s security forces.In their activities, the Resistance Units installed posters with messages from Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Massoud Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian Resistance, in honor of the national uprisings and committing to continue the struggle for democratic regime change in Iran.Tehran:Tehran—Poster of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud RajaviTehran— “In memory of over 1,500 protesters killed the November 2019 uprising”Tehran— “Honor the memory of fellow compatriots killed [by the Iranian regime]”Tehran— “The martyrs of the uprisings are the Iranian peoples’ sacrifice for freedom”Tehran— “We honor the memory of the Nov. 2019 uprising. We will keep the fire of uprising alive”Tehran— “Martyrs who sacrificed themselves will strengthen the fire of uprisings”Tehran— “The bloody Nov. 2019 uprising will continue through Resistance Units’ efforts. We will pour into streets again”Tehran—Photos of martyrs killed during the November 2019 uprisingTehran— “Rebellious youth will write Iran’s destiny”Tehran— “We can and we must overthrow the regime to establish people’s sovereignty”Tehran— “Hail to thousands of Iranian rebellious youths arrested and enduring savage tortures to open the path of freedom. We the Resistance Units will follow their path to achieve victory. Down with Khamenei.”Tehran— “We will follow the path of the martyrs of the Nov. 2019 uprising. We will neither forgive nor forget. We are ready”Tehran— “1,500 protesters killed in the Nov. 2019. Down with Khamenei and the butcher of the 1988 massacre Ebrahim Raisi”Tehran— “Honor the memory of fellow compatriots killed in the Nov. 2019 uprising until the overthrow of the regime and victory”Karaj:Karaj— “The Nov. uprising emanated from the Iranian people’s independent and liberating resolve. It was a genuine example of a revolt and a struggle to overthrow the regime.”Karaj— “From 1988 massacre to the Nov. 2019 uprising, we are seeking justice”Mashhad:Mashhad— “Honor the memory of fellow compatriots killed [by the Iranian regime]”Mashhad— “Marking the memory of 1,500 martyrs of the Nov. 2019 uprisng”Mashhad— “Iranian youth, join the Resistance Units”Mashhad— “There is no army in the world more powerful than our will to achieve freedom”Mashhad— “Rise to overthrow the regime”Mashhad— “The blood of the Nov. 2019 uprising will push the Iranian people’s uprising forward”Mashhad— “The anniversary of the Nov. 2019 uprising is a national day in Iran’s history and will remain in hearts”Mashhad— “From 1988 massacre to the Nov. 2019 uprising, we are seeking justice”Mashhad—Installing photos of protesters killed in the Nov. 2019 uprising.Tabriz:Tabriz— “This is a bloody month that pushes us to rise. We the Resistance Units are committed to avenging the blood of protesters killed by these inhumane criminals and Ebrahim Raisi the killer. Down with Ali Khamenei and Raisi, viva Rajavi. Hail to Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and Maryam Rajavi”.Tabriz— Installing photos of protesters killed in the Nov. 2019 uprising: “We will avenge your blood soon.”Isfahan:Isfahan— “Honor the memory of fellow compatriots killed [by the Iranian regime] during the Nov. 2019 uprising”Isfahan— “From the 1988 massacre to the Nov. 2019 uprising, we are seeking justice. We the Resistance Units will keep the flame of rebellion alive until victory. We seek the overthrow of the tyrant mullahs. They brutally killed our loved ones, but we will seek justice till the end and till the overthrow of these monsters.”Jiroft:Jiroft— “Honor the memory of fellow compatriots killed [by the Iranian regime] during the Nov. 2019 uprising”Neyshabur:Neyshabur— “Mullahs’ rule will not last in face of the people’s uprising in Iran”Neyshabur— “Honor the memory of 1,500 fellow compatriots killed [by the Iranian regime] during the Nov. 2019 uprising”ArdabilArdabil— “Hail to martyrs and the Nov. 2019 protesters. Hail to freedom and the army of freedom. No army in the world is stronger than our will for freedom. From the 1988 massacre to the Nov. 2019 uprising, we are seeking justice.”Rasht:Rasht— “The overthrow of the inhumane enemy [Iranian regime] is certain”Saravan:Saravan— “From 1988 massacre to the Nov. 2019 uprising, we are seeking justice”Arak:Arak— “The perseverance of martyrs of the 1988 massacre and the Nov. 2019 uprising is alive in us, and we are stronger than ever for the overthrow of the mullahs.”

Protests sparked Iran on November 2019, after increasing the price of fuel. Iranians in different parts of the country took to streets to voice their protests.