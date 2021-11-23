The Swiss FemTech market is underestimated and lack of finance remains a challenge for FemTech founders
The rapid rise of start-ups dedicated to women’s health makes Switzerland one of the leading markets with numerous FemTech companies and prominent investors
Switzerland demonstrates the rapid rise of start-ups dedicated to women’s health and FemTech is becoming a hot topic and a promising asset class for investors”SWITZERLAND, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Swiss FemTech market is still underestimated and lack of finance remains a challenge for FemTech founders, according to a Q4 2021 “FemTech Industry in Switzerland” report published by FemTech Analytics, a subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group.
— Kate Batz, Director of FemTech Analytics
Link to the report: www.femtech.health/femtech-switzerland
Link to Interactive Platform: https://mindmaps.femtech.health/femtech-industry-switzerland
The report showcases recent and current market developments, short-term projections, industry innovations, technologies and segmentation of a market dedicated to improving women’s health through technology. It also includes information on leading Swiss FemTech influencers and their contributions to the sector.
The analysis comprises 85 organisations operating in the Swiss FemTech market, of which 33 are companies, 15 NGOs and 37 investors in sectors such as Pregnancy and Nursing, Wellness, Reproductive Health and Contraception, General Health Care, Pelvic and Uterine Health Care, Longevity, Mental Health, Sexual and Menstrual Health.
According to the report, more than half of FemTech companies are operating in Reproductive Health & Contraception and Pregnancy & Nursing, while 48% offer Medical Devices and Diagnostics products.
The majority of Swiss FemTech companies are based in Northern Switzerland (55%) and Western Switzerland (33%), mainly in five cantons with Zurich leading with 14 companies, followed by Vaud (8), Basel-Stadt (4), Geneve (3) and Bern (2).
“Switzerland demonstrates the rapid rise of start-ups dedicated to women’s health and FemTech is becoming a hot topic and a promising asset class for investors”, says Kate Batz, Director of FemTech Analytics. “Switzerland represents a good opportunity for further development with already over 30 FemTech companies and a number of prominent investment companies”.
Switzerland constitutes a healthy ecosystem for FemTech with a variety of initiatives such as Tech4Eva, the first FemTech accelerator program in Europe run by EPFL Innovation Park and sponsored by Groupe Mutuel.
“Over the past couple of years, we have seen an explosion of initiatives around FemTech in Switzerland. Groupe Mutuel has joined forces with the EPFL Innovation Park and launched Tech4Eva, the first FemTech Hub in continental Europe with a 9-month acceleration program for FemTech founders”, comments Ksenia Tugay, Strategic Innovation Expert at Groupe Mutuel.
“Tech4Eva is part of EPFL Innovation Park’s vertical acceleration programs that leverages on its proven model of corporate – start-up partnership and its strong business expertise and network. We provide equity free acceleration services for Femtech start-ups to scale and we build a Femtech innovation platform with international outreach to incubate new projects and to foster equity on health research”, comments Lan Zuo Gillet, Tech4Eva Program Director and Initiator, EPFL Innovation Park.
In terms of investments, the majority of funding in Swiss FemTech companies is in the form of grants with other forms being IPO/Post-IPOs, Seed/Pre-Seed and venture rounds. The largest and most recent funding was obtained by Swiss FemTech company ObsEva with $75 million from Oxford Finance as a Post-IPO Debt funding.
Nonetheless, lack of finance remains one of the main challenges for FemTech companies, as highlighted in the report by Zina Yudina, CEO of BABYLAT, a Swiss FemTech startup whose innovative proprietary device allows fast and efficient protein extraction from human milk to prepare protein fortifiers for preterm nutrition locally and avoid consuming the cow-milk origin proteins commonly used nowadays.
“The size of the rounds are still much smaller than the ones in the USA. There is still a very traditional and conservative approach to disruptive technologies, not to mention the high operation costs to maintain an active company in Switzerland”, comments Zina Yudina.
The global FemTech market is projected to grow. Currently, North America (particularly the USA) accounts for 56.4% of FemTech companies, Europe for 21.4% (of which more than half are UK companies) and Asia-Pacific for 14.6%.
FemTech Analytics is a FemTech-focused analytical subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group. The range of activities include research and analysis of key areas in the FemTech industry, companies and government agencies’ rankings based on innovation potential and business activity, consulting services to advance the FemTech sector. FemTech Analytics regularly creates both open-access and proprietary reports covering the emerging trends in FemTech.
Deep Knowledge Group is an international consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations focused on the synergetic convergence of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, MedTech, FinTech, GovTech), applying progressive data-driven Invest-Tech solutions with a long-term strategic focus on AI in Healthcare, Longevity and Precision Health, and aiming to achieve positive impact through the support of progressive technologies for the benefit of humanity via scientific research, investment, entrepreneurship, analytics and philanthropy.
Groupe Mutuel is a Swiss insurance company. It is active in the fields of health, life, heritage, and business. With more than 1.3 million insured, it is one of the leading health insurance companies in Switzerland. Active in occupational pensions and life insurance, it offers the entire range of personal insurance.
Tech4Eva is a 9-month start-up acceleration program, aiming to help selected start-up companies refine their business models and go-to-market process strategy, meet investors and potential customers through thematic workshops, roadshows as well as personalized technical and business coaching.
BABYLAT is a novel automated device that concentrates the protein fraction from human milk on-site in hospitals. This innovative proprietary device allows fast and efficient protein extraction from human milk. No analogous automated devices are available on the market.
FemTech (or Female Technology) refers to technology empowering women’s health and well-being. It is often innovative, it can be embodied in a broad spectrum of products and services, such as diagnostics, apps & software, medical devices, telehealth, wearables, hardware, therapeutic drugs, vitamins and supplements, digital platforms, consumer products and others.
