National College Resources Foundation Hosts 9th Annual Gala & Fundraiser
EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation will host the 9th Annual Gala & Fundraiser on Saturday, December 4th, 2021 at the California African American Museum (CAAM) from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Each year the organization selects extraordinary leaders to honor that have made a difference in the lives of many students pursuing their college degrees.
This year's honorees are Dr. Reginald Blaylock, Presidential Associate for Campus, Community Partnerships and Student Experience at Cal Poly Pomona; Michael Lawson, President and CEO of LA Urban League; YO-YO, Grammy-Nominated Hip Hop Entertainer, Actress, Educator and Philanthropist; Ryan Anderson, Vice President, National Contributions Manager, Comerica Bank; Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough, President of Dillard University; and Pat Prescott, Radio Personality on 94.7 The Wave. Honorees will receive the "Heart of Gold" award for their generous support and dedication to our community-based programs and their commitment to helping young people. A special Impact and Leadership award will be given to Cal Poly Pomona Senior Coordinator of Outreach, China Pour, in support of her outstanding work in higher education. Music provided by West Coast's own DJ JiJi Sweet.
Mistress of Ceremony, CeCe "CeCe The Mamacita" Valencia, from 95.3 KDAY will preside over the event that will salute and honor those trailblazers from our community and communities across the country that truly makes a difference. The event will feature performances by vocalist Lia Grant, aspiring young talent, and gospel and jazz saxophonist Mark Allen Felton aka Panther.
The Gala also salutes students who have worked tirelessly to achieve their dreams of receiving a college education. The hardships they experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic were difficult. https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWNRCo1Aqeq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
To purchase tickets for the event, please visit: https://www.thecollegeexpo.org/support/ncrf-gala
About NCRF
NCRF, a 501c3 organization, has created programs and initiatives to provide guidance, resources, information and pipelines to empower students toward positive post secondary pursuits. NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved and underrepresented students. NCRF's vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce, and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequality.
For more information, sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit: www.thecollegeexpo.org or call toll free 877-427-4100 or email info@collegeexpo.org
Joan Scott
This year's honorees are Dr. Reginald Blaylock, Presidential Associate for Campus, Community Partnerships and Student Experience at Cal Poly Pomona; Michael Lawson, President and CEO of LA Urban League; YO-YO, Grammy-Nominated Hip Hop Entertainer, Actress, Educator and Philanthropist; Ryan Anderson, Vice President, National Contributions Manager, Comerica Bank; Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough, President of Dillard University; and Pat Prescott, Radio Personality on 94.7 The Wave. Honorees will receive the "Heart of Gold" award for their generous support and dedication to our community-based programs and their commitment to helping young people. A special Impact and Leadership award will be given to Cal Poly Pomona Senior Coordinator of Outreach, China Pour, in support of her outstanding work in higher education. Music provided by West Coast's own DJ JiJi Sweet.
Mistress of Ceremony, CeCe "CeCe The Mamacita" Valencia, from 95.3 KDAY will preside over the event that will salute and honor those trailblazers from our community and communities across the country that truly makes a difference. The event will feature performances by vocalist Lia Grant, aspiring young talent, and gospel and jazz saxophonist Mark Allen Felton aka Panther.
The Gala also salutes students who have worked tirelessly to achieve their dreams of receiving a college education. The hardships they experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic were difficult. https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWNRCo1Aqeq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
To purchase tickets for the event, please visit: https://www.thecollegeexpo.org/support/ncrf-gala
About NCRF
NCRF, a 501c3 organization, has created programs and initiatives to provide guidance, resources, information and pipelines to empower students toward positive post secondary pursuits. NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved and underrepresented students. NCRF's vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce, and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequality.
For more information, sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit: www.thecollegeexpo.org or call toll free 877-427-4100 or email info@collegeexpo.org
Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+ + +1 210-834-9964
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other