3D Mapping and Modelling Market Study at 14.8% CAGR to Outstrip $12,146.23 Million by 2028

3D Mapping and Modelling Market is emerging with Continuous Technological Advancements in 3D Mapping and Modelling Tools by 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partner’ latest market study on “3D Mapping and Modelling Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by component, 3D mapping application, 3D modelling application, deployment type, organization size and vertical”, the market was valued at US$ 4,089.66 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 12,146.23 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Market Size Value in - US$ 4,089.66 Million in 2020

Market Size Value by - US$ 12,146.23 Million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 14.8% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 338

No. Tables - 101

No. of Charts & Figures - 218

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Component, 3D Mapping Application, 3D Modelling Application, and Vertical

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

3D mapping software tools help users in designing basic 3D maps of objects an places respectively, while 3D designing tools help in 3D designing of the same. These tools are being widely employed in land-centric industries such as engineering and construction, manufacturing, and transportation and logistics among many others for field service management, floor management, and asset and inventory management applications, among others. 3D tools are also being used in applications such as building/architecture designing and civil engineering designing. Factors such as growing demand of 3D animation, technological advancements in 3D scanning equipment, rising popularity of 3D content, and advancements in 3D display devices are the key factors contributing to the market growth. In addition to this, the growing adoption and integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning in 3D mapping and modelling software to boost the accuracy of 3D content is further complementing the market growth. Large enterprises are prominently driving the trend of digital transformation to improve overall operational efficiency and enhance user experience. Therefore, the rising adoption of digital solutions and cloud computing among small & medium sized enterprises are offering attractive growth opportunities for the future of 3D mapping and modelling market players.

Emerging Demand for 3D Animation

Game and software developers are leveraging various 3D mapping and modelling tools to deliver enhanced visual and user experience for their customers. Affordable prices of smartphones and internet coupled with the enhanced graphic processing power of smartphones is a key factor contributing to the 3D mapping and modelling market growth. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has been fueling the gaming industry since early 2020, as the masses were compelled to follow social distancing and avoid outdoor activities to decelerate the spread of the virus, which subsequently resulted in increasing number of gamers. Therefore, game developers such as Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts witnessed greater year-over-year revenues and higher market penetration than ever before.

Impact of COVID-19 on 3D Mapping and Modelling Market

The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide. The global economy took the worst hit in 2020 and it is likely to continue in 2021. The global economy took the worst hit in 2020 and it is likely to continue in 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic affected global supply chains and business revenues due to business shutdowns, border closing, and trade bans across the globe, which interrupted marketing and sales activities of companies operating in the global 3D mapping and modelling market

Major players operating in the global 3D mapping and modelling market include Golden Software, LLC; CyberCity 3D, Inc.; Pix4D SA; Pixologic, Inc. ; Flight Evolved; Maxon Computer GmbH; Onionlab; WRLD; GeoDigital; GeoSLAM; Mapbox; DeepMap; Civil Maps; Hivemapper Inc.; Shapr3D Zrt; Innersight Labs Ltd; Astrivis;Pointivo Inc.; Dynamic Platform Co., Ltd.; Bentley Systems Incorporated; Alphabet Inc.; Esri; Autodesk, Inc.; Airbus S.A.S.; Intermap Technologies; The Foundry Visionmongers Limited; Trimble Inc.; SaaB AB; Dassault Systèmes SE; Adobe; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Topcon Corporation and Apple Inc.

Strategic Insights:

3D Mapping and Modelling Market focus on strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

• In 2018, Topcon Corporation, acquired all the outstanding shares of ClearEdge3D, Inc., which is a well-known technology leader in the construction software industry.

• In 2020, Adobe announced the launch of Medium 2.4. The update adds features that make it possible to sculpt more complex assets within the software, including the option to freeze sculpting layers, and to import an existing sculpt into a new session. The software has been rebranded “Medium by Adobe” rather than “Oculus Medium” to gather customer base.

