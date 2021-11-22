Global Automotive Lubricants Market to Grow at USD 79.91 Billion by 2026 | Industry Share, Revenue, Company Analysis and Upcoming Trends

Companies covered in automotive lubricants market are IDEMITSU KOSAN, SINOPEC, FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil, BP p.l.c., Chevron, Total, China National Petroleum Corporation and many more profiled players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™ , the global automotive lubricants market size is expected to reach USD 79.91 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.58% during the forecast period. The growing adoption and popularity of synthetic lubricants in the automotive sector will have a positive impact on the automotive lubricants market growth during the forecast period. The growing innovation in lubricants has improved the overall of quality, which has led to extended oil drain and service intervals, better fuel efficiency, and more extended protection period. This factor will spur demand for lubricants, which in turn, will enable speedy growth of the market. In addition, the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of synthetic lubricants among consumers will aid the automotive lubricants market revenue in the foreseeable future.

The automotive lubricants industry shares stood at USD 70.25 billion in 2018. The market report focuses and elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players in detail. Deep analysis about automotive lubricants market revenue, position, competition model, enterprise, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been studied and provided within the synopsis. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry has been analysed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel is presented as well. This report is aimed at helping companies, investors and potential shareholders along with venture capitalists establish a bird’s eye view prospect of industrial development and characteristics of the market. The report also benefits its readers by providing the unrivalled data in well-organized manner.





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Automotive Lubricants Market

IDEMITSU KOSAN

SINOPEC

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Exxon Mobil

BP p.l.c.

Chevron

Total

China National Petroleum Corporation





Competitive Landscape:

Inauguration of Lubricant Laboratory by Royal Dutch Shell to Propel Market

The new lab will help the company to expand and strengthen its R&D activities in the world as well as India. The lab can be play an imperative role in uplifting the automotive lubricants market share during the forecast period due to the technologies to co-engineer products that will help OEMs in improving efficiency and reliability of their equipment along with business development support and maintenance activities of Indian customers. In addition, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India, Mansi Tripathy said in a statement, “OEM partnerships are the main pillars of our technology leadership.

At Shell, we are significantly investing in the R&D of lubricants that help us pioneer solutions to support the evolving needs of OEMs and customers." She further added, “the lubricants laboratory is an important milestone in our journey to serve our customers better, accurately matching their requirements. In addition to serving OEMs, this laboratory will also enable us in developing performance data of Shell-branded products relevant to Indian customers. We are proud to lead the way as R&D specialists in serving customers around the world." Royal Dutch Shell, a British-Dutch oil and gas company headquartered in the Netherlands inaugurated the first-ever lubricant laboratory in India.





Report Aim & Scope:

An overview of the automotive lubricants market based on geographical scope, segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents the estimated market size by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Europe.





Regional Analysis:

Burgeoning Automotive Industry to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

Europe is predicted to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the high consumption of lubricants in the region. The growing demand for high quality and efficient lubricants from the consumers will promote automotive lubricants market trends in Europe. However, the increasing sales of electric vehicles along with stringent environmental regulations by the government will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. The market in North America stood at USD 14,168 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for commercial vehicles in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years owing to the surge in on-road vehicles in countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea. Moreover, the flourishing automotive industry in Asia Pacific will contribute positively to the growth in the region.





Key Players Assessment in this Research:

The report offers a detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in this market

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about automotive lubricants market companies along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Trends Overview of Global Automotive Lubricants Production

Global Automotive Lubricants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Oil Type Synthetic Semi-synthetic Conventional Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Engine Oil Gear Oil Transmission Fluids Coolant Brake Fluid & Greases Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







