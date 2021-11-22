Silicon Anode Battery Market To Surpass US$ 1050.0 Million By 2027| Nexeon Limited, Enevate Corporation, OneD Material

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Anode Battery Market continues to grow with Toyota Motor Corporation forming a joint venture with Panasonic called Prime Planet Energy & Solutions (PPES) to produce lithium-ion batteries for hybrid cars

Silicon batteries are a cutting-edge technology that has found widespread use in a variety of fields. High-capacity laptop and mobile power sources, remote control automobile ignition keypads, automotive navigation systems, cell phone and PDA remotes, and electric shavers are all examples of these gadgets. All of these incredible technologies are powered by a modest quantity of electricity stored in a silicon battery. Consumer electronics is one of the most common uses for silicon anode batteries.

Silicon anode batteries are used in products such as tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, and laptops because they are affordable and, with recent improvements, have become the maximum capacity and lowest operating potential. With expanding urbanisation, consumer electronics consumption has expanded over time. The India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) estimates that the Indian appliance and consumer electronics (ACE) market would reach US$ 21.18 billion in 2020, up from US$ 10.93 billion in 2019. As a result, such factors may help the silicon anode battery market grow.

The automobile and consumer goods industries have grown fast in North America, particularly in the United States, resulting in increasing demand for silicon anode batteries. The regional silicon anode battery market is expected to rise further as demand for electric bikes and vehicles grows. Furthermore, emerging markets such as Asia Pacific appear to be gaining pace in the market, owing to the strong demand for silicon anode batteries in the automotive sector.

Recently, in October 2020, Toyota Motor Corporation formed a joint venture with Panasonic called Prime Planet Energy & Solutions (PPES) to produce lithium-ion batteries for hybrid cars.

The consumer electronics business is growing at a rapid pace, while ongoing research and development is being conducted to improve and expand the capabilities of consumer electronics products. As the demand for batteries grows, suppliers are upgrading their production processes and product quality. However, one of the greatest impediments to the expansion of the silicon anode battery market is the short lifecycle of silicon materials. Furthermore, capacity loss and the high manufacturing expenditure necessary for silicon batteries may limit the market's growth in the near future.

Although silicon anode batteries have become significantly sophisticated, key industry players are laying critical emphasis on R&D activities. These activities are focused on bringing improvements in Li-ion batteries. As a result of continuous R&D initiatives, key players are likely to launch innovative products and gain a significant advantage in the market. Therefore, these initiatives augment growth of the silicon anode battery market in the near future.

