Cloud Backup Market Rising Up Gradually with the Adoption of New Technologies

Demand for cloud backup is increased due to the huge volume of data generation lower costs and greater efficiency than on-premises backup.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud backup market is segmented on the basis of component, service provider, organization size, industry vertical, and geography. Based on component, the market is divided into solution and service segments. Based on service provider, the market is segmented into managed service provider, cloud service provider, telecom and communication provider, and others.

By deployment model, the cloud backup market is segmented into large and small & medium enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), consumer goods and retail, education, manufacturing, media and entertainment, public sector, healthcare and life sciences, and others. Based on geography, mobile backup market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Increase in the adoption of mobile devices and easy deployment of cloud backup technology is driving the cloud backup market over the years. However, data accessibility through Internet poses the threat of identity theft, which is a restraint to the market growth.

Highlights of the report:

• Qualitative analysis has been performed in order to understand current market scenario.

• The report includes in-depth analysis of cloud backup market, outlining the possible driving factors, restraints, and opportunities.

• The report provides highlights of top investment pockets, key impacting factors, and wining strategies for the global cloud backup market.

• Key players of the market have been identified with their market strategies such as product launch, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships among others.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global cloud backup market is provided. For instance, increasing BYOD trend drives the global cloud backup market. However, security of the data is likely to be a major restraint of the market.

• Extensive analysis of the cloud backup market is conducted by monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Dropbox Inc., Google Inc., Oracle Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, EMC Corporation, and Rockspace Hosting Inc. are some of the leading key players of cloud backup market.

