Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2026

Advancements in Intracranial Pressure Monitoring platform and improved regulations for diagnostics.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring market was valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.97 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5%. Intracranial pressure monitoring (ICP) involves measuring the pressure in the skull by placing a small probe inside the skull, which is attached to the other end to a bedside monitor. The device senses the pressure inside the skull and sends the measurements to a recording device and hence can be compared with the normal range of the pressure inside the skull. The monitoring of intracranial pressure is used in treating various severe traumatic brain injuries, neurodegenerative diseases, and others.

The key aspects acting as the growth factors include the rising prevalence of neurological disorders and traumatic accidents, which are anticipated to propel the market of intracranial pressure monitoring devices in the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization 2018, it is estimated that about sixty-nine million individuals worldwide are expected to sustain a Traumatic Brain Injury each year. Furthermore, escalating cases of brain infection, aneurysm, and meningitis would result in an amplified requirement for ICP monitoring. An increase in the spending capacity of the individuals for the health care system is affecting boosting the market growth in the forecast period. For instance, according to the database of the World Health Organization, 2019 the two years into the Sustainable Development Goals era, global spending on health continues to rise which was US$ 7.8 trillion in 2017, suggesting about 10% of GDP and $1,080 per capita which has increased up from US$ 7.6 trillion in 2016. Moreover, the stringent regulation and the growing product recalls are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Offerings of the Global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market Report:

• Deep insights into the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring market landscape

• Key details about the regional segmentation of the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring market

• Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

• Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

• Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

Medtronic Plc. (Ireland), RAUMEDIC Inc. (Germany), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Codman and Shurtleff , Inc., Vittamed, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Sophysa SA (France), Orsan Medical Technologies, Boston Neurosciences (US), Terumo Corporation (US), and Natus Medical Incorporated (US).

Further key findings from the report suggest

• According to the World Health Organization 2018, it is estimated that about sixty-nine million individuals worldwide are expected to sustain a Traumatic Brain Injury each year. The growing rates of traumatic injuries are calculated to propel the market in the near future.

• The stringent regulations of the market would decide the market growth in the forecast period. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2019, announced a class I recall of Integra LifeSciences’ LimiTorr Volume Limiting Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Drainage System and its MoniTorr Intracranial Pressure (ICP) External CSF Drainage and Monitoring Systems. A class I recall is the most severe type of recall in which the recalled product poses a grave risk of harm or death to the patient. The stringent regulations over the products would help the right quality products to grow in the forecast period.

• The key players in this sector are focusing more on technological advancements. For instance, Raumedic has recently launched an intracranial pressure monitoring device for home use. The telemetric catheter, the device called Raumed Home ICP, measures the pressure inside the cranium – the intracranial pressure, or ICP. The product has recently received CE marking and was developed primarily for people who suffer from hydrocephalus.

• The recent innovation in the intracranial pressure monitoring device includes the change in bioresorbable optical sensor systems, which uses millimeter-scale and bioresorbable Fabry-Perot interferometers and two-dimensional photonic crystal structures enabling accurate, continuous measurements of pressure and temperature.

• Among the key market players, Branchpoint Technologies in 2018 announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted 510(k) clearance for its AURA ICP Monitoring System. It includes a fully implantable and wireless intracranial pressure (ICP) sensor, which enables mobile ICP monitoring in brain-injured patients. The AURA system is entirely wireless in both the power and transmission of patient data directly to a bedside monitor. AURA enables telemetric monitoring of parenchymal ICP, including continuous ICP waveforms, and eliminates the need for additional capital equipment investments.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring market on the basis of techniques, applications, end-use and region:

Techniques Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

• Invasive

o External Ventricular Drainage

o Microtransducer ICP Monitoring Devices

 Fibre Optic Devices

 Microchips

 Others

• Non-invasive

o MRI/CT

o Fundoscopy

o Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography

o Tymphanic Membrane Displacements

o Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

• Intracerebral Hemorrhage

• Traumatic Brain Surgery

• Meningitis

• Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

• CNS Infections

• Cerebral Edema

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Trauma Centers

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Specialty Centers

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Intracranial Pressure Monitoring market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report.

