Malaysia and Indonesia Takaful Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2021-2026

Malaysia and Indonesia Takaful Market

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Malaysia and Indonesia Takaful Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The Malaysia and Indonesia takaful market grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2015-2020. Takaful stands for a shariah-compliant insurance system based on the Islamic concept of mutual sharing. It represents a shared risk transfer arrangement where the participating members donate a sum of money to support each other in case of loss or damage. The takaful policyholders regularly donate to a pool supervised and managed by a takaful insurance firm. The surplus amount contributed is then invested for earning higher profits.

The growing implementation of the Life Insurance and Family Takaful Framework by several government bodies across Malaysia and Indonesia is primarily driving the market for takaful insurance. Moreover, the wide presence of the Muslim population in these countries is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, various commercial insurance services violate the restrictions on interest, uncertainty, and gambling principles which is forbidden according to the shariah law. As a result, the consumers are inclining towards takaful insurance products as a safer alternative. Additionally, several international insurance companies are introducing Islamic financial services that fit the traditional cultural beliefs of the customers in these countries. Apart from this, multiple relaxations on foreign ownership rules and the increasing adoption of takaful insurance products among the non-Muslim population as an ethical investment policy are projected to further propel the market growth in Malaysia and Indonesia over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Malaysia and Indonesia takaful market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

AIA Group Limited

Asia Capital Reinsurance Group Pte. Ltd. (Catalina Holdings (Bermuda) Ltd.)

Etiqa General Takaful Berhad

Hong Leong Msig Takaful Berhad

MAA Group Berhad

Munich Re Group

Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad

Sun Life Malaysia

Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad

Takaful IKHLAS (MNRB Holdings Berhad).

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Insurance Type:

Family Takaful

General Takaful

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline Channel

Online Channel

Breakup by States:

Malaysia

Johor

Kedah

Kelantan

Kuala Lumpur

Labuan

Others

Indonesia

Jakarta

East Java

West Java

Central Java

Riau

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

