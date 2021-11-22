Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Key Players, Applications, Types
Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Trends – Increasing number of health-conscious consumers
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Fruit & Vegetable Processing market, empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals.
fruit & vegetable processing market size reached USD 304.50 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global fruit & vegetable processing market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing consumer dependency on processed foods due to changing lifestyle. Increasing need for using chemical approaches to limit microbial growth is expected to further augment global fruit & vegetable processing market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing number of health-conscious consumers is also expected to boost market growth.
However, high set-up cost of processing equipment and rising power and energy costs are expected to hamper growth of the global fruit & vegetable processing market over the forecast period.
Fruit & Vegetable Processing market, samples and measures quality data on the overall business environment for the forecast period 2021-2028. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Fruit & Vegetable Processing market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.
The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Fruit & Vegetable Processing market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.
Companies profiled in the global Fruit & Vegetable Processing market:
Greencore Group plc, Kraft Heinz Company, Del Monte Foods, Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., JBT Corporation, Syntegon Technology GmbH, The Bühler Holding AG, GEA Group AG, Olam International Limited, and Nestlé S.A.
The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing market.
The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.
Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market segmentation
Emergen Research has segmented the global fruit & vegetable processing market on the basis of type, product type, technology, processing systems, equipment type, operation, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Fruit Products
Frozen Fruit
Jam
Fruit Jellies
Pasteurized Fruit
Fruit Cheese
Frozen Fruit Pulp
Pasteurized Mash
Candied Fruits
Dried Fruit
Fruit Juice
Fruit Juice Powder
Fruit Syrup
Others (Low-Calorie Products, Compote, Marmalade)
Vegetable Products
Frozen Vegetables
Vegetable Juice
Concentrated Vegetable Juice
Pasteurized Vegetables
Sterilized Vegetables
Marinated Vegetables
Biological Canned Vegetables
Vegetable Sauce
Other Vegetable Products
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Frozen
Canned
Dried & Dehydrated
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
High-Pressure Processing (HPP)
Microwave Processing
Pulsed Electric Field Processing (PEF)
Processing Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Small-Scale Processing
Intermediate-Scale Processing
Large-Scale Processing
Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Pre-Processing Equipment
Peeling/Inspection/Slicing
Washing & Dewatering
Fillers
Seasoning
Packaging & Handling
Others
Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Automatic
Semi-Automatic
Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Regional Segmentation;
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Fruit & Vegetable Processing industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing market along with crucial statistical data about the Fruit & Vegetable Processing market. The research study provides historical data from 2020 to 2027 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.
Key Features of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Report:
The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats
The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares
Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects
It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth
Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development
In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021–2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing consumer dependency on processed foods with changing lifestyles
4.2.2.2. Increasing change in the dietary habit of consumers
4.2.2.3. Increasing need for using chemical approaches
4.2.2.4. Rising integration of automation and robotics with processing equipment
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High set up cost of processing equipment
4.2.3.2. Rising power and energy cost
4.2.3.3. Stringent regulations to ensure consumer safety
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
