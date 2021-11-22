Cold Chain Monitoring Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Business Scenario, Product, Technology

Emergen Research Logo

Cold Chain Monitoring Market Trends – Increasing demand for processed food

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to Cold Chain Monitoring market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report.

cold chain monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 12.95 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for temperature-controlled supply chains in food & beverages industries. Increasing demand for cold chain business is driving the need for better monitoring solutions. Absence of monitoring solutions could result in reducing product effectiveness, especially for drugs and pharmaceutical products, or even pose a risk to life. Rising need to ensure safety and quality of products is boosting utilization of cold chain monitoring solutions where products are kept under prescribed temperature requirements.

Moreover, rise of effectiveness and popularity of generic drugs, biologics, and processed and frozen food items respectively is boosting utilization of cold chain monitoring solutions in order to increase supply chain efficiency. Inability to control or monitor temperature across the global food supply chain is contributing significantly to increasing food waste. Rising concerns regarding food security, safety, and integrity is resulting in rising focus and on improvement of inefficiencies in the cold chain. These factors are driving growth of the cold chain monitoring market to a significant extent. Changing dietary habits of consumers and improving living standards are resulting in shifting preference towards processed and packaged foods and products. Food processing companies are increasingly adopting cold chain monitoring solutions to meet rapidly rising demand for processed foods as these products require accurate temperature-controlled storage facilities to prevent spoilage and food waste as a result.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/721

Cold Chain Monitoring Market Forecast to 2028”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Cold Chain Monitoring market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Leading Companies of the Cold Chain Monitoring Industry and Profiled in the Report are: ORBCOMM, Sensitech Inc., Berlinger & Co. AG, Monnit, Controlant, ELPRO-BUCHS AG, Veridify Security, Savi Technology, Zest Labs, Inc., and Infratab, Inc.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Cold Chain Monitoring market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Cold Chain Monitoring market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Cold Chain Monitoring market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cold-chain-monitoring-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global cold chain monitoring market on the basis of offering, logistics, application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

RFID Devices

Networking Devices

Sensors & Data Loggers

Telematics & Telemetry Devices

Software

Cloud-based

On-premise

Logistics Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transportation

Storage

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Chemicals

Others

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/721

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/721

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cold Chain Monitoring Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cold Chain Monitoring Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising need to reduce food wastage

4.2.2.2. Favorable government initiatives

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for enhanced food quality

4.2.2.4. Rising demand for temperature-sensitive drugs

4.2.2.5. Increasing need for reduced operational costs

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of cold chain monitoring systems

4.2.3.2. Chances of equipment malfunction or breakdown

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued..!

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

Find similar research insights by Emergen Research

Liquid Biopsy Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-biopsy-market

Nanotechnology Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanotechnology-market

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-market

Medical Supplies Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-supplies-market

Electrotherapy Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electrotherapy-market