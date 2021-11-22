Medical Smart Textiles Market Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising incidence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for wearable devices are major factors driving growth of the medical smart textiles market

Medical Smart Textiles market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the Medical Smart Textiles industry for the forecast period, 2021-2028, The report offers a comprehensive assessment of recent technological developments, product advancements, current and emerging trends, key statistical data, forecast estimation, and major companies operating in the market. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the Medical Smart Textiles industry with a special focus on the affected key segments of the industry.

medical smart textile market is expected to reach value of USD 2,177.6 Million in 2027, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in incidence of chronic diseases, advancements in diagnosis methods, and growing adoption of wearable medical devices is driving growth of the medical smart textiles market currently. Medical smart textiles have sensors integrated into them, and these fabrics are to produce gowns that can be worn by patients or persons with illness or disease. The sensors capture any physiological changes in the body and alerts are shared with healthcare professionals and staff.

Medical smart textiles can be deployed inside active wear, t-shirts, and pants as a layer to monitor blood pressure, heart rate, and can also sense temperature changes in patients with dementia. It eliminates the need for patients without any real critical need to visit the doctor’s office for physical check-ups. Some of the major applications of medical smart textiles are patient gowns and vests, caps and gloves, and also everyday apparel.

Advancements in technology in the healthcare sector has enabled remote monitoring of a wide range of medical conditions; from congestive heart failure and diabetes, to symptoms such as stress and discomfort. Market players are investing substantially in research and development of medical smart textiles to develop smarter, more effective and efficient, and cost-effective smart medical textiles. The high cost of these textiles currently limits high product adoption in the market.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., Schoeller Textiles AG, Carre Technologies Inc., Vista Medical Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Siren, Camira Fabrics, Gentherm, Pireta, and 3TEKS.

The global Medical Smart Textiles market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Medical Smart Textiles market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Medical Smart Textiles market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global medical smart textiles market based on technology, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Textile Sensors

Wearable Technology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Surgery

Bio-monitoring

Therapy and Wellness

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Medical Academic and Research Center

Others

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

