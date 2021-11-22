Electronic Table Games Market Size Expected to Reach USD 4.59 Billion By 2027

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in the global per capita income and acceptance of gaming and gambling as a leisure activity has catered to the augmented growth of the market. Relaxed regulatory reforms, the opening of integrated resorts and a visually stimulated audience looking for better and accurate payoffs have driven the demand for ETGs.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Electronic Table Games market was valued at USD 2.93 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.59 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.94%. The projected growth of the market is driven by the advancement of technology in casinos and bars and the transition of consumer preferences to more efficient and accurate systems of gaming. Electronic Gaming Tables result in the consequent optimization of the costs incurred by casino operators and increase the payout and the number of times the game is played in an hour.The industry growth is derived from the demand for recreational activities in emerging economies where gambling and gaming are being accepted with regulative legislations. The games which are commonly played using EGTs are Roulette, Blackjack and Baccarat and are accessible to players and enthusiasts from various income categories.

The ETG is a technical advancement infused into traditional gaming tables that provide an interface for players to play longer games with better and objective pay-offs. The improvements in technology can be traced from the introduction of ‘fixed-odds machines’ and the use of the internet by corporates to involve in online betting. The revolutionized gambling experience with larger panels and accommodation of a higher number of players has enabled the studio-based set up which has attracted a younger audience who stimulated by shared audio-visual experiences. Hybrid games combine the ease and speed of electronic gaming with the use of traditional slot machines. The games are found to be accurate as each movement of the players is carefully registered and calculated and the pay-off is analyzed using player algorithms. The rejuvenation of the gambling industry However, the industry is tied by stringent regulations which vary in different markets globally. The use of digital kiosks and the online gambling experience was able to optimize the staffing and operation cost of casinos, making it more compact and spacious for owners to provide a wide variety of experiences such as DJ and screening.

Key participants include Scientific Games, Aruze Gaming, Weike Gaming, Spintec, Novomatic, AGS, Jackpot Digital, IGT, TCS JOHN HUXLEY and Interblock Gaming

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The ETG market has been forecasted to attain a CAGR of 5.98% by the end of the forecast period in 2027. This growth is primarily derived by the broad market evolving in emerging economies and the acquired taste for gaming and gambling and in search of shared experiences

• The Industry for ETG is propelled by the audience who are visually stimulated and are looking for accurate pay-offs with minimum bets which are offered by electronic casinos.

• Based on type the market, the Blackjack game type is projected to attain a market revenue of USD 1699 Million during the forecast period. Dealing and payouts in Blackjacks are both done more faster while errors are reduced. Plus, ETGs offer an enhanced feeling of privacy and security over traditional games. As the industry is moving at a higher pace, the demand for Blackjack ETG is projected to offer good industry revenue during the forecasted time period.

• The augmenting growth factor of the industry includes the cultural acceptance of Casinos manifested in the form of liberal guidelines that regulate the casinos and gambling environment.

• The upgradation of technology in bars and restaurants to engage a young and technologically stimulated crowd has augmented the growth. For instance, the adoption of technologies such as optical scanning technology and RFID has contributed to the sprinting growth of the industry.

• The Asia Pacific regions are expected to witness a rewarding growth, emerged as the fastest-growing industry, with the highest CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period. Increasing per capita incomes in developing nations such as China and India and the need to feed the mass demand for gaming and gambling has propelled the market growth.

• The players involved in strategic partnerships are planning to expand their footprint in foreign markets. For instance, Aruze gaming partnered with Quixant plc, a gaming technology company in Macau introduced a new gambling platform to strengthen its presence in the Asian industry.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Electronic Table Games market on the basis of Game type, end-use and region:

Types (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Blackjack

Roulette

Poker

Sic Bio

Baccarat

Others

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Casinos

Gaming Parlours

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Conclusively, all aspects of the Electronic Table Games market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

