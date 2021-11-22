Seismic Services Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Industry Outlook, Trends, Growth, and Forecast 2026

Seismic Services Market Research Report

The global seismic services market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Seismic Services Market Outlook: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global seismic services market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Seismic services provide essential data and conclusions about the geophysical properties of the earth's crust and ocean bed. These processes involve designing and pre-planning surveys in two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) models, which aid in tackling challenges related to data acquisition, processing, interpretation, etc. They can also offer maps of structures for identifying different areas for gas deposits and reservoirs, minimizing the need for further exploration, reducing negative environmental impacts, etc. Consequently, seismic services find widespread applications in the oil and gas industry for critical exploration and reservoir decision-making.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising consumption of energy, owing to the elevating urbanization levels and the escalating usage of electronic appliances by consumers, is contributing to the increasing number of oil and gas exploratory activities. This is one of the primary factors driving the seismic services market. Additionally, these services are gaining traction for helping explorers in performing offshore exploration and production (E&P) activities in deepwater, which is also fueling the product demand. Besides this, the development of ultra-deep-water reserves is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the growing environmental concerns and the imposition of stringent regulations on fossil fuel consumption are encouraging the utilization of liquified natural gas (LNG). This is anticipated to stimulate the global seismic services market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Agile Seismic LLC

• Amerapex Corporation

• Asian Energy Services Ltd

• China National Petroleum Corporation

• China Oilfield Services Limited

• Echo Seismic Ltd.

• Halliburton Company

• PGS

• Pulse Seismic Inc.

• Schlumberger Limited

• SeaBird Exploration

Breakup by Type:

• Data Acquisition

• Data Processing

• Data Interpretation

Breakup by Technology:

• 2D Imaging

• 3D Imaging

• 4D Imaging

Breakup by Location of Deployment:

• Onshore

• Offshore

Breakup by Application:

• Oil and Gas

• Construction

• Mining

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

