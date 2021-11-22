Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size, Share and Growth Opportunities Outlook to 2027

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The ""Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027"" study from CMI provides an overview of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

This statistic research depicts the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market's growth prospects. It also sheds insight on the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure industry's market segmentation. This study also includes data on regional classification and its impact on worldwide Advanced Metering Infrastructure market demands.

Major Key players in this Market:

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

General Electric

Schneider Electric SE

Itron Inc.

Clara Technologies

Elster Group GmbH

Sensus

Tieto Corporation

Trilliant Inc.

Segmental Analysis

Product and application segments have been included in the study. All of the items on the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market today have been recorded by the researchers. They've also cast light on significant players' new product releases and advancements. The researchers supplied revenue prediction numbers for the period 2021-2027 in the segmental study, depending on type and application. They also talked about each segment's growth rate and potential from 2021 to 2027.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Segmentation :

On the basis of meter type, the global advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented into:

Smart water meter

Smart gas meter

Smart electric meter

On the basis of solution, the global advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented into:

MDM(Meter Data Management)

Meter data analytics

AMI( Advanced Meter Infrastructure) Security

Meter Communication Infrastructure

On the basis of service, the global advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented into:

System integration

Meter deployment

Program management and consulting

On the basis of application, the global advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented into:

Residential Application

I&C(Instrument and Control System) Application

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are among the major regions investigated in the research report. The experts in this section of the research have looked into a number of sectors that are contributing to the development and could provide manufacturers with profitable growth opportunities in the coming years. The research also includes sales and revenue forecast data for the years 2021-2027 by area and country.

