Green Cement Manufacturing Companies Worldwide | IMARC Group

Top Green Cement Companies

Top Green Cement Manufacturering Companies being CarbonCure Technologies Inc., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., CRH plc, LafargeHolcim Ltd, HeidelbergCement AG, etc.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2021

According to IMARC Group, the global green cement market reached a value of US$ 24.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2021-2026. Green cement refers to a binding agent obtained from industrial by-products, including fly ash, blast furnace slag, recycled industrial waste, and aluminosilicates. It is a cleaner alternative to the traditional ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), producing low greenhouse gas emissions and minimizing the ecological impact of the production process. As a result, green cement is increasingly gaining prominence in constructing structural columns, bridges, dams, and buildings in sustainable architectural infrastructure.

In recent years, several leading players in the green cement industry are shifting toward sustainable green cement that reduces the carbon footprint due to increasing focus on ecological concerns. They are also heavily investing in the development of advanced technologies to produce more energy-efficient variants. Furthermore, with the growing environmental consciousness, manufacturers are using recycled materials and locally available minerals, such as industrial wastes, to produce green cement. Moreover, various key companies are also offering improved product variants with ultra-high-strength and improved performance ability. For instance, CarbonCure Technologies Inc. has developed green cement that undergoes a mineralization process, providing enhanced compressive strength to the cement.

Some of the top green cement manufacturing companies in World 2021 being:

• CarbonCure Technologies Inc.

• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

• CRH plc

• LafargeHolcim Ltd

• Calera Corporation

• HeidelbergCement AG

• Siam Cement Public Company (SCG)

• Kiran Global Chem Limited

• CeraTech

• Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

• Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited

• Votorantim Cimentos S.A.

• UltraTech Cement Ltd.

• ACC Ltd.

