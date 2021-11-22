Asia Pacific Digital OOH Advertising Market Share 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Size, Growth and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Digital OOH Advertising Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Asia Pacific digital OOH advertising market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Digital OOH (out-of-home) advertising is utilized as a dynamic communication medium to communicate information or advertise products to the public. It is installed in public places, including airports, railway stations, bus shelters, shopping malls, etc. Digital OOH advertising is widely used in indoor spaces, such as medical waiting rooms and retail stores.

The elevating levels of urbanization and the escalating penetration of advanced technologies are primarily driving the digital OOH advertising market in the Asia Pacific region. In addition to this, the rising popularity of digital billboards, the increasing number of commercial spaces, and the growing number of individuals spending their time outdoors are further propelling the market growth. Besides this, several advertisers are utilizing virtual screens, projectors, motion graphics, video content, etc., for targeting specific demographics. Additionally, the development of screens that deliver contextually relevant, intelligent, and real-time content is also anticipated to bolster the digital OOH advertising market over the forecasted period.

Asia Pacific Digital OOH Advertising Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the asia pacific digital ooh advertising market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the asia pacific digital ooh advertising market on the basis of format type, application, end use industry and country.

Breakup by Format Type:

Digital Billboards

Video Advertising

Ambient Advertising

Others

Breakup by Application:

Outdoor

Indoor

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Retail

Recreation

Banking

Transportation

Education

Others

Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

