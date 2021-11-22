Halal Food Companies, Manufacturers List Worldwide | IMARC Group

Top Halal Food Companies by IMARC Group

Top Halal Food Manufacturing Companies are QL Foods, Al Islami Foods, Dagang Halal, Saffron Road Food, Kawan Foods, etc.

According to IMARC Group, the global halal food market reached a value of US$ 1.9 Trillion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2026. Halal foods are food products that are strictly prepared to comply with the Islamic dietary law to be permissible for consumption by Muslims. According to the law, these food items should not comprise prohibited ingredients, including pork, blood, alcohol and other intoxicants. Additionally, the consumption of meat of carnivorous animals is also not permitted. Moreover, halal food products must be prepared and stored in separate utensils that have been cleansed according to the Islamic dietary guidelines. Consequently, halal foods are considered to be clean, fresh, toxin-free, and a healthier food option among the masses, which is contributing to their sales across the globe.

Some Top Halal Food Manufacturing Companies in the World:

• QL Foods

• Al Islami Foods

• Dagang Halal

• Saffron Road Food

• Kawan Foods

• Janan Meat

• Prima Agri-Products

• Cargill

• BRF

• Nestle

• Tahira Food

• Al-Falah Halal Foods

Key Highlights:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

