Aromatherapy Market Size, Industry Trends, Forecast Report 2021-2026
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Aromatherapy Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global aromatherapy market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global aromatherapy market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.
Aromatherapy Market is a form of alternative medicine therapy that uses aromatic essential oils to improve physical and emotional health of humans. It provides several benefits such as recovering sleep quality, treating headaches and migraines, and reducing stress, depression, and anxiety. Some of the commonly used essential oils in aromatherapy include lavender, eucalyptus, geranium, rosemary, and tea tree.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Aromatherapy Market Trends:
A significant rise in the utilization of alternative and relaxing therapies with mainstream medicines is one of the key factors driving the global aromatherapy market. Other than this, consumers are shifting toward essential oils as they are safe for inhalation and are extracted naturally from plants. This, along with the growing awareness regarding the harmful effects of pharmaceutical products are prompting them to opt for aromatherapy for treatment of their diseases. Manufacturers are also launching innovative diffusers and adopting aggressive marketing strategies to promote their products on social media platforms, which are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Global Aromatherapy Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Some of the major players operating in the industry include:
Air Aroma,
TERRA
Eden Gardens
Frontier Co-op.
Hubmar International Inc
Isagenix Worldwide Inc.
Mountain Rose Herbs
Nu Skin Enterprises Inc
Plant Therapy Essential Oils
Rocky Mountain Oils LLC
Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft
Young Living Essential Oils.
Market Breakup by Product:
Consumables
Essential Oils
Carrier Oils
Equipment
Ultrasonic Diffuser
Nebulizing Diffuser
Evaporative Diffuser
Heat Diffuser
Market Breakup by Mode of Delivery:
Topical Application
Direct Inhalation
Aerial Diffusion
Market Breakup by Application:
Relaxation
Skin and Hair Care
Pain Management
Insomnia
Scar Management
Others
Market Breakup by End-Use:
Hospitals and Clinics
Home Use
Spa and Wellness Centers
Yoga and Meditation Centers
Others
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
DTC (Direct-to-Consumer)
B2B
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
